Do You Feel Like You Missed The Bull Market?

Kameleon007

The major market averages were mixed yesterday, as investors wait for next week’s inflation data and Fed decision, but beneath the surface there is a seismic shift underway. Bears are myopically focused on a liquidity drain from the Treasury’s need to replenish its checking account balance in combination with the Fed’s ongoing quantitative tightening program. They are missing the bigger picture. A new bull market is about to be born, but the majority of stocks have been left behind. Not for long.

Finviz

What you see below is the rotation I have been writing about the past couple of weeks, and it has been particularly pronounced over the past few days, yesterday in particular. As investors rotate out of the leaders and into the rest of the index constituents, it makes it a little more difficult for the S&P 500 to grind higher, but it can still do so at a more measured pace. There are plenty of reasonable valuations with good growth prospects, if you are willing to look past the overall index.

Finviz

I suspect there are a lot of investors who feel like they have been left out of the rally this year. We hear about how well the major market indexes have performed, but that is not reflected in the portfolios of those who hold a diversified line up of individual stocks. My message is be patient, and don’t be bamboozled by the narrow breadth that has characterized the rally over the past three months. In just the past few days we have seen a remarkable improvement in breadth, as noted by the tremendous breakout for the Russell 2000 small-cap index (IWM).

Stockcharts

Breadth simply measures the number of stocks that are participating in the rally. When gains are fueled by a handful of the largest and most heavily-weighted index constituents, then breadth is poor and the rally is viewed as weak. When a larger number of constituents are participating, it is a sign of strength. Bears have criticized the rally of late, due to the lack of breadth, but few recognize that such a market has typically preceded an improvement in breadth that leads to outsized gains for the overall index.

The breakout in the small-cap index is a very positive sign for breadth, the economy, and the broad market. Over the past month, we have seen the performance gap between the mega-cap technology names that have spearheaded the rally this year and the average stock narrow considerably. The average stock is represented by the equal-weighted S&P 500 (RSP) and then some 2,000 smaller companies that make up the Russell 2000.

Stockcharts

Therefore, investors who feel like they have missed what looks to soon be a bull market run should be patient. I think making changes to chase the performance of this year’s winners is the exact opposite of what should be done. Let this bull market come to us, as breadth improves and the laggards become leaders.