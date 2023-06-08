Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Healthcare Realty Rolls Out $500M Share Repurchase - Buyback Wednesdays

Summary

  • Healthcare Realty is the largest pure play Medical Office Buildings (MOB) REIT in the United States.
  • The REIT has a forward dividend yield of 6.6% and is well-covered by a 75% payout ratio.
  • With the stock down more than 30% over the last year, we saw insider buying in March and now the company wants to opportunistically buy back shares.
This team won"t give up on your health

PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

Key Insights:

  • Healthcare Realty (NYSE:HR) is the largest pure play Medical Office Buildings (MOB) REIT in the United States.
  • The company’s properties are on or adjacent to hospital campuses. Dallas, Seattle, Houston, Los Angeles, and Atlanta are its top 5
Healthcare Trust - property details

Healthcare Trust - property details (Investor Presentation -HR)

HR Portfolio

HR Portfolio (Investor Presentation -HR)

Healthcare Trust - Balance sheet - Debt Maturity Schedule

Healthcare Trust - Balance sheet - Debt Maturity Schedule (Investor Presentation)

