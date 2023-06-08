Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Strategic Case For Commodities

Jun. 08, 2023 8:30 AM ETJO, DBC, GSG, DJP, GSP, GCC, BCM, BCI, BCD, COM, USCI, FTGC, COMT, PDBC, UCIB, FAAR, COMB, SDCI, CMDY, DJCB, JJS, CCRV
PIMCO profile picture
PIMCO
2.12K Followers

Summary

  • Commodities have been the best-performing asset class in the last three years as of 3/31/2023, with the BCOM index outperforming both the S&P 500 and the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index.
  • This is likely due to fundamentally driven, structural dynamics in the sector, including underinvestment. But the strong recent performance has also been enhanced by ongoing geopolitical developments, highlighting how commodities may provide critical portfolio diversification during inflationary periods.
  • Should investors continue to allocate to commodities even if, for example, inflation concerns diminish, or we experience a mild recession?

3d illustration of barrels with oil

Artem_Egorov

With their ability to act as an inflation hedge, diversifier and return enhancer, commodities should be considered an important portfolio allocation over the long term.

Commodities tend to offer three strong benefits to portfolios: diversification, inflation protection, and return potential. Commodities

This table shows the correlations between three assets (U.S. equities, global bonds and commodities) using annual returns and the U.S inflation rate. Correlation is a measure of the strength of the relationship between two variables and ranges from -1 to +1. A negative value means they generally move in the opposite direction and a positive number means they move in the same direction. The chart shows that commodities are the most positively correlated with inflation. Stocks and bonds are negatively correlated with inflation.

This chart looks at the returns of the BCOM commodity index, Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/TIPS' title='Tianrong Internet Products and Services, Inc.'>OTCPK:TIPS</a>) and the 60/40 (Equities/Bonds) portfolio in five-year intervals from 1976 to 2019 and also from 2020 to 2022. The key takeaway from the chart is that when there are large inflation upside surprises, commodities outperform the traditional 60/40 portfolio. Also, commodities outperform TIPS in similar environments.

This chart plots inflation surprises and WTI prices since 1971. Expected inflation is measured using the forecasted values from the Survey of Professional forecasters. Surprises are defined as the expected forecast minus realized inflation. It is evident from the chart that there is a very strong relationship between inflation surprises and the one-year WTI return, and if the inflation surprises are positive or negative, the relationship is still strong. One clear observation from the chart is that inflation surprises historically have usually been greater to the upside than the downside.

This chart plots the relative returns of different assets since 1979 along with inflation surprises. The BCOM versus 60/40 (equity/bond) is computed as the three-year moving average of BCOM year-over-year return minus the three-year moving average of 60/40 year-over-year returns. BCOM versus TIPS and TIPS versus 60/40 also uses the three-year moving average. The BCOM commodity index outperforms both the 60/40 (equity/bond) portfolios when there are inflation surprises and also outperforms TIPS when there are inflation surprises.

This chart plots the BCOM commodity index price level since 1975 along with periods of time the US has experienced recessions. A total of seven recessions are plotted in the chart, and the main takeaway from the chart is that, generally speaking, commodity prices are rising going into a recession, decline during the recession and, in several cases, accelerate once the recession is coming to an end or is over.

This chart shows that traditional assets have benefitted from a dedicated commodity allocation. The chart shows that in about half of the 50-year sample, adding commodities to a portfolio was additive to a 60/40 portfolio risk-adjusted return. The portfolio is optimized based on five-year returns, volatility and correlation.

This article was written by

PIMCO profile picture
PIMCO
2.12K Followers
PIMCO is a global leader in active fixed income. With our launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 50 years since, we have worked relentlessly to help millions of investors pursue their objectives – regardless of shifting market conditions. As active investors, our goal is not just to find opportunities, but to create them. To this end, we remain firmly committed to the pursuit of our mission: delivering superior investment returns, solutions and service to our clients. Visit PIMCO’s blog. Subscribe To Get PIMCO Insights Delivered Directly to Your Inbox.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.