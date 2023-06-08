Olemedia

Elevator Pitch

My investment rating for Rapid7, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RPD) shares is a Buy. RPD has substantial upside potential based on a comparison of its current valuations with historical trading averages and past M&A deals' acquisition multiples. In my opinion, Rapid7 could be potentially acquired by a private equity firm or a larger technology company. Assuming that RPD7 doesn't get taken over by another company, it still has the potential to create value by buying businesses at a bargain. The above-mentioned factors support my Buy rating for RPD.

Business Description

In its media releases, Rapid7 refers to itself as "a leader in cloud risk and threat detection" whose "solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management and threat detection."

Products and professional services contributed 95% and 5% of Rapid7's fiscal 2022 top line, respectively as indicated in its 10-K filing. In the most recent fiscal year, RPD generated three-quarters of its revenue from the US, while foreign markets accounted for the remaining 25% of the company's revenue.

RPD Is A Potential Takeover Candidate

A recent May 24, 2023 Seeking Alpha News article cited reports from M&A intelligence website Betaville which indicated that Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG), and "private equity firms Thoma Bravo and TPG Capital (TPG)" are among companies that are rumored to have interest in acquiring RPD.

There are valid reasons for multiple parties to be interested in buying out Rapid7.

Firstly, RPD is at the very early stage of its growth cycle. Rapid7 reported a trailing twelve months' revenue of $710.9 million. In comparison, RPD's Total Addressable Market or TAM is estimated to be more than $30 billion based on data from IDC (IDC) and Dun & Bradstreet as cited in its May 2023 corporate presentation. This implies that Rapid7's current sales are just slightly over 2% of its TAM.

Secondly, Rapid7's financial profile is pretty attractive. In its 10-K filing, RPD mentioned that recurring revenue, comprising of, "term software licenses, content subscriptions, managed services, cloud-based subscriptions and maintenance and support", made up as much as 94% of its FY 2022 top line. Rapid7's near-term outlook is also decent. As disclosed in its May 2023 corporate presentation, RPD has guided for a free cash flow margin of 10% and Annualized Recurring Revenue or ARR growth of +15% for full-year FY 2023.

Thirdly, RPD's current valuations are appealing. As per S&P Capital IQ's financial data, Rapid7 is now valued by the market at 4.4 times consensus forward next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue. As a comparison, the three-year and five-year average consensus forward Enterprise Value-to-Revenue valuation multiples for RPD were higher at 7.9 times and 7.4 times, respectively. Also, Rapid7's peer, SailPoint, was bought out by Thoma Bravo (rumored buyer for RPD) at a consideration of $6.1 billion, or an implied forward Enterprise Value-to-Revenue metric of around 11 times.

Rapid7 Is On The Lookout For Potential Acquisition Targets

A takeover offer for RPD isn't the only potential corporate action that can create value for the company's shareholders. In fact, Rapid7 has the intention to pick up bargains in the security industry if opportunities present themselves.

At the 51st annual J.P. Morgan (JPM) Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference on May 24, 2023, RPD noted that it is looking out for companies of "decent quality" which have "big valuation gaps." It is worthy of note that Rapid7 thinks that "the prices (of potential M&A targets) will actually get to a reasonable level over the next couple of years." As of March 31, 2023, Rapid7 had cash and investments amounting to $270 million on the company's balance sheet, which is almost equivalent to 10% of its market capitalization. RPD has both the intention and financial capacity to engage in future acquisitions. In other words, even if RPD doesn't get a takeover offer and remains listed, there is still lots of value creation potential relating to M&A.

As an illustration of the potential value enhancement from acquisitions, Rapid7 bought Minerva Labs in mid-March, which it described as "a provider of anti-evasion and ransomware prevention technology" as indicated in its press release. At its Q1 2023 results call on May 10, RPD explained that "Minerva allows us to actually do advanced in-memory protection on those endpoints" which means that "customers are empowered to stop" threats when they are detected by Rapid7's platform. Earlier, the company noted at the JPM TMT investor event on May 24 this year that many customers don't have security solutions which provides "end-to-end threat detection and response." As such, RPD's acquisition of Minerva gives the company the relevant capabilities to take advantage of this unmet client need.

Looking forward, it is reasonable to assume that Rapid7 is well-positioned to allocate more capital to M&A in a value-accretive manner, such as the most recent acquisition of Minerva.

Concluding Thoughts

Investors should watch out for potential corporate actions relating to Rapid7, which might act as a positive re-rating catalyst for the stock. One key catalyst is a potential takeover offer for RPD. The other key catalyst is value-accretive capital allocation, such as acquiring good businesses on the cheap. Taking into account the potential catalysts in place for Rapid7, I think that RPD deserves a Buy rating.