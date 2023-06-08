mecke

Thesis

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is probably the most famous luxury car manufacturer in the world and a dream for many people. But will it also be an investment that people will dream about in 10 years' time, wishing they had bought shares today? This may be possible, as the luxury segment has historically been able to deliver excellent returns. Luxury brands such as LVMH (OTCPK:LVMUY), Hermes (OTCPK:HESAY) or Estee Lauder (EL) have rewarded shareholders with strong, above-market results for decades. And I think Ferrari is in the same league as them in terms of brand power. But in my opinion, investors should wait for a pullback to get a better entry price with a higher margin of safety.

Analysis

Ferrari delivered strong results with net sales up 20% year-on-year and a strong FCF generation of 269 million euros. They will also raise prices to fight inflation and with their pricing power there should be no negative impact as their customers will still buy. However, the most important part of a successful business in my opinion is competitive advantage, pricing power and good capital allocation skills, so let us analyze this.

Competitive Advantage

There are many ways to differentiate yourself from the competition, and some are more effective than others. And one of the best moats is the one Ferrari has. It is the aura of something desirable, of belonging to an exclusive club that not everyone can join. Even if you have the money and the desire to buy a brand new Ferrari, that does not mean you will get one. Ferrari selects its buyers to create an even more exclusive ownership and if you do some things that they don't like you will be blacklisted, even if you are a celebrity. But all this is a very important part of their strategy, because they would probably not be as successful if it were easier to buy one.

By selling fewer cars, Ferrari can charge a higher price, and their clientele is almost recession-proof, as it is not really advisable to buy a new Ferrari unless you are an HNWI or UHNWI. And most likely, even the lower-tier HNWIs will have to think twice because the cars would be a big part of their net worth. During the dot-com crisis, Ferrari's sales were almost unaffected.

1999: 3.775 cars

2000: 4.070 cars

2001: 4.289 cars

2002: 4.236 cars

And during the global financial crisis in 2007 and 2008 and the subsequent European debt crisis, sales remained relatively stable, demonstrating their strength even in difficult times.

2007: 6.465

2008: 6.587

2009: 6.250

2010: 6.461

2011: 7.001

In terms of competition, there are the pure luxury car brands such as Rolls Royce and Bentley, or the luxury sports cars such as Lamborghini, Bugatti, Koenigsegg, Pagani and Aston Martin (OTCPK:AMGDF). It is interesting to note that Aston Martin's Lawrence Stroll is a Ferrari collector, which should tell you something about the strength of the brand.

The group's closest rival is likely to be Lamborghini, which is currently owned by Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY). The younger, wealthier crowd in their 20s and 30s are particularly keen on Lamborghini, as the design is more appealing to them, whereas Ferrari is more for the elegant gentleman in his 40s. And it is usually easier to buy a new Lamborghini than a new Ferrari, which helps, and the base price is also a little lower.

And of course there are the Bugatti models, but they are in a different league as they are much more expensive in terms of base price. Aston Martin however has that James Bond English gentleman feel to their cars and they are a listed company which would make them a good candidate for comparison but unfortunately they are like a turnaround play as the execution has not been the best in the past but they may be on the way to improvement.

So in the next chapter I will use Porsche (OTCPK:DRPRF), Aston Martin and industry averages to show that Ferrari is an exceptional company in the automotive sector. Finally, Lamborghini and Ferrari are probably the dream of many young people, with posters of the iconic sports cars hanging in children's bedrooms, creating a real desire from an early age. When I was young I watched Miami Vice and Magnum and to this day I think the Ferrari 328 and the Ferrari Testarossa are some of the most beautiful cars ever made.

Capital Allocation

A ROIC figure with a large gap between ROIC and WACC is, in my view, one of the best indicators of competitive advantage. And if a company is able to defend its ROIC over the long term without regressing to the mean, you have a great company that is likely to deliver strong shareholder returns. And these companies are sometimes fairly valued, or even undervalued, despite looking expensive at first glance.

Here are the ROIC figures for some competitors and Ferrari:

And as you can see, Ferrari, Porsche and Tesla are well above the industry average. Aston Martin even has a negative ROIC, so I have not included them in the table.

To put the ROIC into perspective, we can now look at the automotive industry average and subtract it from the ROIC. WACC Sector Average: 7.18 in 2013 and 7.6 in 2022.

Ferrari: 18.78 - 7.6 = 11.18

Porsche: 22.72 - 7.6 = 15.12

Tesla: 27.60 - 7.6 = 20

Industry Average: 6.46 - 7.6 = -1.14

What is striking is that the automotive sector as a whole is not really attractive, which is also evident if we look at the returns of most of the big players over the past few years. But the companies with a unique selling point, such as Tesla, Ferrari or even Porsche, are still highly profitable and good capital allocators. Even when compared to more attractive sectors.

The ROIC-WACC spread of Ferrari, Porsche and Tesla is greater than the ROIC of most of their competitors and this alone should tell us that they have a big competitive advantage.

I used the industry WACC in the calculation because the WACC is often volatile and dependent on the industry, so I used this approach instead of using the companies' WACC. Porsche's WACC was around 7.5% and Ferrari's was in the high single digits, according to my calculations.

Margins

Using this data, I created the graph above. Aston Martin is usually the closest listed company to Ferrari, and Porsche is a competitor in the sports car field with some variants of the 911.

However, as mentioned above, Aston Martin is more of a turnaround play as they currently have negative net income, but even in better times like 2018, they only had a 7.99% NI margin, which is a big difference compared to Ferrari's 18.55%. So compared to the two in terms of margins and the other factors, I would say that a premium in terms of valuation is justified.

However, I think a 39x EV/EBIT is relatively high, but if their returns on capital do not revert to the mean, this could be justified. But it is hard to say as the future is uncertain. So I would think a multiple in the high 20s would be better in terms of having a margin of safety. In terms of share price, that would be in the low 200s, as it was at the start of 2023.

On another note, Porsche looks very interesting on a valuation basis, but the company's complex ownership structure with the two families Piech and Porsche and VW and Porsche makes it a rather difficult investment. The story of the attempted takeover in 2008 is quite interesting and I think anyone who likes Porsche should read it. But this could be an opportunity, with Porsche looking promising.

Conclusion

In summary, Ferrari is an outstanding company with one of the strongest competitive advantages you can have. They will most likely continue to grow profits as they have in recent years, but 2025 will be very interesting when they announce the first fully electric Ferrari and how that car will be perceived.

Luxury has been one of the best investments in recent decades, and Ferrari could continue this tradition. But even a company like LVMH, which I wrote about here, only has an EV/EBIT in the low twenties, so the valuation of Ferrari at the moment may be a little too high to build a new position.

The luxury car industry also has high barriers to entry in the form of brands, as almost all companies are relatively old and have a long history. Even if someone is willing to spend a few billion to build a new luxury car company, I cannot see them competing in terms of brands and knowledge of how to build a sport, as they do not have the years of racing experience.