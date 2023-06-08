Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Burning Rock Narrows Losses With Drug Research As New Driver

Jun. 08, 2023 9:56 AM ETBurning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR)
Summary

  • Burning Rock’s net loss narrowed 29% to 185 million yuan in the first quarter from the same period a year earlier, helped by lower R&D and sales expenses.
  • Revenues from R&D services for drug companies more than doubled, becoming the company’s latest growth engine.
  • Despite challenges, Burning Rock remains optimistic, forecasting a 20% revenue growth for 2023 and expanding its drug R&D services.

Cancer Detection

wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

The cancer testing company has finally reduced the flow of red ink and is generating a growing income stream from drug research services.

Cancer detection specialist Burning Rock Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:BNR) has seen its

