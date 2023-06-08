Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nvidia Corporation: Too Hot To Handle

Jun. 08, 2023 9:59 AM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)1 Comment
Blake Downer
Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation faces sustained tailwinds and has attractive financials.
  • As of the most recent quarter, Nvidia's gross margins were at 64.63%, operating margins were at 29.75%, and net margins were at 28.41%.
  • As of their Jan 2023 report, annual ROIC was at 12.80%, ROCE was at 21.53%, and ROE was at 19.76%.
  • With a forward P/E of 61.76x, a forward PEG of 1.34x, a forward EV/EBITDA of 50.58x, and a forward Price/Cash Flow of 48.95x, I view the company as overvalued.
  • I currently rate NVDA stock as a Hold.

Flames ignite the computer processors on the motherboard

Birdlkportfolio/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

As macro conditions continue to normalize in the aftermath of the chip shortage, I was hoping that an opportunity would present itself for me to buy Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) as a long-term hold. I

nvda nvidia annual revenue

NVDA Annual Revenue (By Author)

nvda nvidia annual margins

NVDA Annual Margins (By Author)

nvda nvidia float dilution cash

NVDA Annual Share Count vs. Cash vs. Income (By Author)

nvda annual net interest expense

NVDA Annual Net Interest Expense (By Author)

nvda nvidia annual total equity

NVDA Annual Total Equity (By Author)

nvda nvidia annual returns

NVDA Annual Returns (By Author)

nvda nvidia quarterly revenue

NVDA Quarterly Revenue (By Author)

Nvda nvidia margins

NVDA Quarterly Margins (By Author)

nvda nvidia float dilution cash

NVDA Quarterly Share Count vs. Cash vs. Income (By Author)

nvda net interest debt nvidia

NVDA Quarterly Net Interest Expense (By Author)

nvda nvidia total equity

NVDA Quarterly Total Equity (By Author)

nvda nvidia quarterly returns

NVDA Quarterly Returns (By Author)

nvda nvidia valuation

NVDA Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

nvda nvidia dividend history

NVDA Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

NVDA nvidia options trade

NVDA Options Trade 1 (Optionsprofitcalculator.com)

nvda nvidia options trade

NVDA Options Trade 2 (Optionsprofitcalculator.com)

This article was written by

Blake Downer
I am an Electromechanical Engineer and teach Circuit Analysis for a living. I have been paying attention to markets since the late 1990's. Because I have been obsessed with Game Theory since childhood, I tend to evaluate companies based on the quality and number of edges they have collected vs their peers and how well I expect their strategy to perform in the everchanging meta. I am drawn to innovation, typically have a long timeframe outlook, and am always hunting for potential multibaggers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

