Davslens Photography

Thesis

Post-Sprint merger, T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) is now larger than AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) n terms of market cap. Free cash flow is already positive during the sprint integration. Cash flow is expected to increase sharply in 2023. The company expects to spend $60 billion on a stock buybacks from 2023 to 2025. Amazon's (AMZN) potential involvement in the wireless industry reflects a risk in my opinion. I will explain each of my thesis's key parts in the following sections.

Company Overview

In 2013, Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with MetroPCS, creating T-Mobile USA. TMUS's aggressive marketing strategy has helped them produce rapid customer growth. In 2020, another merger occurred with Sprint. Following the merger, TMUS is now closely competing with its rivals. TMUS now serves more than 114 million customers (almost half of the US's population).

Post-Merger

Following the merger with Sprint, T-Mobile solidified its position within the telecom industry. The company is giving its competitors a run for their money. T-Mobile is now larger than AT&T in terms of market cap. The company has done a great job of integrating Sprint's customers with their own. Merger-related costs are expected to wind down to $1 billion in 2023, down from $4.9 billion in 2022. Free cash flow is set to increase as merger-related costs diminish. I believe that the company is now focused more on profitability than growth as they focus on returning more cash to shareholders through stock buybacks ($60 billion through 2025) instead of aggressive promotions. The company did announce a $14 billion share buyback program that will run for a year, from September 2022 to September 2023. This is what the CFO said about share buybacks in the Q1-23 earnings call.

And frankly, both with regards to the longer term and the underpinning of that opportunity for up to $60 billion in share buybacks through just the end of 2025, and here we are in 2023 already. Remember, this machine and this free cash flow production continue into 2026 and beyond...So in that regard and how the share buybacks are progressing, I am very pleased.

The company was the leading carrier in customer care for the ninth consecutive year in 2022. This is a huge milestone, considering they were ranked fourth in 2013. Management seems to be heading in the right direction. In March 2023, T-Mobile came out with a buyout offer for Mint-Mobile's parent company, Ka'ena, for $1.3 billion. Min-Mobile is a direct-to-consumer prepaid wireless brand with Ryan Reynolds at the helm. This acquisition will allow T-Mobile to reach more customers. The acquisition is expected to close late this year. But some articles suggested that the DOJ is considering a lawsuit to block the acquisition. I don't think that would happen because T-Mobile has done bigger acquisitions and mergers before, and they weren't blocked. Plus, Mint Mobile only has a total of 2–3 million mobile customers. I don't think that would raise many eyebrows. Overall, it is good to see that the company is always looking for opportunities to expand and try to get ahead of its competitors.

Amazon's Involvement

On Friday at 8:25 a.m., Bloomberg reported that Amazon is in talks to offer free mobile service to US Prime members. The spokesperson for Amazon said the following:

We are always exploring adding even more benefits for Prime members, but don't have plans to add wireless at this time.

Following this news, telecom stocks took a nose dive (including TMUS) and have not recovered yet as I'm writing this article. If Amazon were to get involved in the wireless industry, it would represent a risk, in my view. What I believe would happen if Amazon got involved is that one of the three major carriers might try to strike a deal with the tech giant to benefit from the disruption that Amazon can cause. For now, AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile have all denied being in talks with Amazon. I think it is worth mentioning that when the news was out DISH's (DISH) stock shot up and some think that it is possible that DISH could be the company to strike a deal with Amazon (If they were to get involved). DISH didn't respond to Reuters for comment. A deal with Amazon would mean that Disk could possibly challenge the big three carriers. In my opinion, even if Amazon were successful in providing wireless plans, The annual fee for Amazon Prime is $139.99. The cost for a company to provide one single line is north of $200 a year. Plus, Amazon might be the subject of regulation and can get sued by the FCC. We will see what happens.

Valuation

TMUS is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 43x and an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.6x. I used the discounted cash flow method to evaluate the company. My assumptions are that total revenue will grow at a CAGR of 3% in the next five years. I also used some of the company's guidance. In my opinion, the reason for the low revenue growth is because TMUS already has 114 million customers, and growing organically won't be as easy as it was five years ago. Using the assumptions, I was able to forecast the company's financials five years into the future. Using a WACC of 6.70%, I discounted the cash flows and terminal value back into the future. Given that, I got an equity value of $220 billion, or ~$180 per share, which represents a 41% upside from the current price of $128.

Created by the author

Risks

1) TMUS might have to invest more in its network than expected as the race for 5G heats up, or it might fall behind its competitors. Increased investment can decrease future cash flow, and the company may be unable to keep its promise of returning $60 billion in stock buybacks through 2025.

2) T-Mobile was the target of two hacks in 2023. The first exposed 37 million customers, and the second exposed 836. This is a serious risk, although the company is taking measures to ensure it doesn't occur again. At the end of the day, customers want to feel safe, and two hacks in five months scream the opposite of that. TMUS might start to lose trust with its customers. That won't be good, especially when your competitors are dominant businesses such as AT&T and Verizon. The slightest slip-up, and customers might want to switch.

3) I think it is worth mentioning that the company does carry debt on its balance sheet. As of Q1 23 TMUS has ~$75 billion in debt, ~$33 billion in operating lease obligations, and $2.4 billion in financial.

Bottom Line

In conclusion, T-Mobile has become a force to be reckoned with after its merger with Sprint. The firm is planning on returning $60 billion back to shareholders in the form of share buybacks through 2025. Free cash flow is already positive during the sprint integration, which is pretty impressive. Amazon has said they have no plans to add wireless to their Prime membership at this time. This doesn't mean they won't do it in the future. Amazon has been able to disrupt almost every industry it has entered, so one has to keep an eye on that. In my opinion, the current stock price is an opportunity for those who want to add to or enter a new position in TMUS. As always, I will leave you with a quote.

"A pessimist sees the difficulty in every opportunity; an optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty." - Winston Churchill