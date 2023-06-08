Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Farmer Bros. Brews Up A Great Deal

Jun. 08, 2023 10:15 AM ETFarmer Bros. Co. (FARM)
Summary

  • I intend to increase my bullish position in Farmer Bros. Co. as I view the upcoming deal with TreeHouse Foods as beneficial for the business.
  • The deal will allow Farmer Bros. to focus on higher margin activity and reduce debt, improving the balance sheet and income statement.
  • Despite a recent spike in price, the valuation remains reasonable, making it a good time to buy more shares.

Cup of coffee with smoke and coffee beans on old wooden background

Filmstax/E+ via Getty Images

What a difference a day makes. Back on April 25, I published an article announcing that I was taking a small bullish position in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Right on cue, the shares continued their

A financial history of Farmer Brothers from 2015 to the present

Farmer Brothers Financials (Farmer Brothers investor relations)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.58K Followers
I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FARM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'll be adding a few thousand shares this morning.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

