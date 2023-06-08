Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Canadian Banks: Perpetual Stalemate Offers Opportunity Through Mean Reversion Strategy

Ali Mecklai
Summary

  • The Canadian banking sphere has been in a perpetual stalemate of market share for decades. Stability stems from bank interdependence and government regulations protecting the industry.
  • A mean reversion strategy, which consistently allocates to the periodic worst-performing 'Big 5' Canadian bank(s) has shown to generate significantly higher returns than the equal-weighted index.
  • Attractive fundamentals: Canadian banks are far cheaper (~10x PE) than the TSX and S&P (~16-20x PE) and offer growth and strong dividend prospects with yields of around 5%.
  • Canadian banks are also far better capitalized than their US counterparts and have managed duration risk much better.

Thesis

For decades, the Canadian banking sector has been locked in a perpetual stalemate uniquely held together by a combination of interdependence and regulatory safeguarding. When deployed in an oligopolistic and relatively stable market structure, the concept of mean reversion can be

Hello! I am Ali, a recent graduate from the University of British Columbia located in Vancouver Canada. I prefer looking at dividend paying equities and macro driven fixed income. My other contributions can be found on the Mises Institute, Zero Hedge, and the Macdonald Laurier Institute.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

