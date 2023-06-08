Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alvopetro: Moving To A 'Sell' On An Expected Weak Second Quarter (Downgrade)

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Alvopetro Energy Ltd. reported excellent results in the first quarter and the net cash position increased.
  • Unfortunately, Q2 will likely be very weak on disappointing production volumes.
  • I think it's time to move to the sidelines, but I will keep an eye on the exploration and development progress as I like how Alvopetro Energy is run.
aardgas station

Joa_Souza/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCQX:ALVOF, TSXV:ALV:CA) has been in an enviable position, as the natural gas price it receives from Bahiagas, its offtake partner, depends on foreign natural gas and oil prices. The company has been

Chart
Data by YCharts

Production Breakdown

Alvopetro Investor Relations

Income Statement

Alvopetro Investor Relations

Cash Flow Statement

Alvopetro Investor Relations

Forward Gas Prices

Alvopetro Investor Relations

