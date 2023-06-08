Justin Sullivan

From June 5th through June 9th of this year, technology giant Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is hosting its annual Worldwide Developers Conference. Historically speaking, this conference has been used by the company to show off new software and other technologies that the company has been developing and that it is ready or close to ready to bring to market. In recent years, the company has shown off a number of iterative improvements to its existing product line. But at this event, the company revealed some rather interesting offerings that are coming out soon. The most significant reveal was the Vision Pro, which the company is pitching as an industry disrupting headset aimed at blending digital content with any physical space you find yourself in. With a hefty price tag and what is currently a rather small market, I can understand why some investors might view this as a potential failure. But I would argue that the risk to reward ratio for the company when it comes to this particular offering is definitely favorable. This is the case for both the business itself and shareholders.

What is the Vision Pro?

In working on this article, I truly struggled in figuring out how to describe the Vision Pro and its capabilities. Given how visual the product is in nature, using words to describe it and even using a picture does not do it justice. Because of that, I would encourage you to check out some highlights from the conference that touch on the exact nature of the offering. These highlights can be seen here.

The best way to understand Vision Pro, in my opinion, is to compare it to an already existing competitor. The most notable would be the Meta Quest 2, previously known as the Oculus Quest 2. Back in 2014, Meta Platforms (META), then just known as Facebook, acquired Oculus in a deal valued at $2 billion. The device that Oculus had worked on was this own namesake headset that sought to make gaming and other activities more immersive. This proved to be one of the first steps by Meta Platforms into the virtual reality and augmented reality space that has since become known as the metaverse.

In true Apple fashion, the company recognized an opportunity, imagined that it could do better, and worked to create that better product. The end result is the Vision Pro. Like the Meta Quest 2, Vision Pro operates as a headset that seeks to provide an immersive experience for its users. There are several use cases that have already been demonstrated by the company. While wearing the headset, for instance, you can immerse yourself into movies. In fact, the company took the opportunity during its reveal to announce that, starting next year, you will be able to watch Disney+ movies and shows on the platform in a way that has never been watched before. They even brought on Bob Iger, the CEO of The Walt Disney Company (DIS), as part of the reveal.

Using the device, the wearer can also take video, pictures, and engage in conference calls. They can do work and organize workflows. The technology is especially interesting because it allows for multiple apps to be open and running simultaneously. The apps that are open virtually circle around the wearer so that they can be easily accessible when needed. In order to create the Vision Pro, Apple pulled out all the stops. Although they did not provide any estimate as to the total amount of capital that was invested into the project, they did say that in order to create it they filed over 5,000 different patents.

Wikimedia Commons

These patents cover everything from design, to software, and more. Like I said previously, words are not enough to describe all of the intricate details of the launch. But they can describe some of the software-oriented components that were ultimately developed for this technology to come to life. Amongst other things, Vision Pro EyeSight even allows the wearer to extract 2D images and express them in a 3D form, all digitally and in front of you. When holding conference calls through FaceTime, the technology even provides a lifelike digital rendering of your face so that those you are talking with can 'see' your face. All of this is made possible through a specially made operating system called VisionOS. And for those who are focused on building their own applications, a suite of development related tools and functionality has also been baked into the offering.

If this sounds like it might be expensive, that's because it is. Unlike the Meta Quest 2, which can start as low as $299 and go up to $1,000 for the more advanced Meta Quest Pro, the starting price for Vision Pro is $3,499. Clearly, this is a product that is geared toward the super-premium market. But this doesn't mean that it will always remain that way. The beautiful thing about technology is that, as it develops, the cost comes down substantially. But for at least the first couple of years, this would be outside of the reach of the vast majority of consumers.

An interesting market

Even though the virtual reality and augmented reality market has been getting a lot of attention over the past few years, there aren't any really solid estimates on just how large or how fast growing it is. One source, for instance, pegged the market opportunity at $7.77 billion in 2022. But that very same source believes that the industry will grow at an annualized rate of about 30.6% between 2023 and 2030. If this comes to fruition, it would take the industry up to $65.76 billion by the end of this decade.

This does not mean that the industry will see a smooth road ahead for itself. According to one source that I looked at, the 2022 fiscal year was actually rather painful for the industry. Global shipments fell about 20.9% for the year, declining from 10.1 million units down to 8.8 million. Changing economic conditions, supply chain issues, and other factors, all negatively affected demand.

Is this a market failure?

With a market capitalization of $2.8 trillion, Apple has seen a lot of success over the years. At the same time, however, investors would not be in the wrong for questioning whether this product will work out or not. Other major tech companies have had some notable failures in recent years. Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG), the parent company of Google, had a rather significant fail when it came to Google Glass. Although the product, or some iteration of it, was available from the time of its debut in 2012 until earlier this year when it decided to discontinue sales of and support for its enterprise variant of it, the product is long considered one that failed to gain traction and that missed the mark in terms of what consumers would accept.

Although we don't yet know if it will be a failure, we do know that the metaverse operations currently being explored by Meta Platforms are facing some issues. Last year alone, Meta Platforms generated $2.16 billion in revenue from its Reality Labs entity that overseas all things metaverse related. But even with that revenue, the unit experienced an operating loss of $13.72 billion. The company continues to invest heavily in that space today. But the results up to this point have been uninspiring.

Apple itself is no stranger to failures. One of the most notable was the Apple Newton, which was a PDA, or personal digital assistant, that the company debuted in 1993. The product was incredibly glitchy, though it did have some of the first word prediction software ever. The initial price was around $400, which would be roughly $1,915 today. In 1996, the Apple Pippin was the company's attempt to get into the video game market. That device had a starting price of around $599, which would work out to roughly $1,177 today.

Even more notable than that was the Apple III. Launched in 1980, one of the biggest problems was that the device was poorly designed. It had no cooling fans because the company wanted the device to provide a quiet working experience. But this only resulted in the product overheating to the point of damaging different parts of the computer. At an initial price of $4,340 at the time, that would imply a price today of $16,923. This was followed up with the rather notorious barrier known as the Apple Lisa in 1983. Priced at $9,995, or roughly $31,003 today, this was pitched as the first personal computer in the world that offered a graphical user interface. Software incompatibility and otherwise poor performance resulted in the sale of only around 10,000 units.

This is not to say that Vision Pro is likely to be a failure. We will only know once sales data comes in. Even technology experts have a pretty bad track record of predicting what will work out and what won't. If these examples of product failures are not enough to convince you of that, we need only look back at an unexpected success that Apple enjoyed. When the first iPhone launched in 2007, Steve Ballmer from Microsoft (MSFT) predicted that the device would be a failure, in part because of the $599 high cost that translates to $872 today, and also because it lacked a keyboard that higher end customers would, according to Ballmer, prefer. We know the story since then. According to one source, since 2007 an estimated 2.3 billion iPhones have been sold across the globe, making it one of the most successful cell phones in history.

Apple will be fine either way

When it comes to Apple, I don't have a dog in this fight. From a purely technological perspective, I hope that Vision Pro ends up being a tremendous success. I would love nothing more than for society to move more in the direction of the kind of technology imagined by minds like the creator of Sword Art Online. But that is still likely decades away, if it is possible at all. The good news for shareholders, however, is that Apple does not need for Vision Pro to be a success in order for the company to do well.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

The reason why I say this is because, in recent years, Apple has done just fine with its current offerings. As you can see in the chart above, revenue has expanded in each of the past three years, climbing from $260.2 billion in 2019 to an all-time high of $394.3 billion last year. Net income and operating cash flow have also been on a very positive trajectory. In 2022, the operating cash flow margin of the business was 31%, while the net profit margin was 25.3%. We have no idea how much the company has spent on the development of Vision Pro, but given the tremendous amount of cash flows the firm is responsible for, it can easily thrive without another successful product line.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

This success has been driven by continued sales growth across almost all of the company's product categories. There has been some variation from year to year. For instance, revenue associated with the iPhone actually fell from 2018 through 2020. But since then, iPhone sales have hit an all-time high. the Mac, the iPad, and the hodgepodge of wearables, home products, and accessories, have all continued to grow in recent years. We are seeing some weakness so far this year. But that's to be expected from time to time.

Takeaway

Based on the data that's at my disposal, I would argue that Apple has made a fascinating product. I am eager to try it myself when I have the opportunity. It's unclear whether it will be a success or not. But even if the product does fail, I believe that a number of the patents that the company has produced could be immensely valuable. Interestingly, I think the company might also have discovered the proper path that should be followed for companies wanting to push more into all things metaverse. If the Vision Pro operates In the way that management has described, then building a new market out for it by being product centric as opposed to software centric like Meta Platforms has been so far, is a trajectory that others who aspire for dominance in this space should explore. Even if things don't work out for this particular offering, the company itself looks very healthy and the upside potential for shareholders in the long run is very likely positive.