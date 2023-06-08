Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rithm Capital: I Like The Strategic Pivot And The 11.25% Yield

Jun. 08, 2023 10:46 AM ETRithm Capital Corp. (RITM)RITM.PA, RITM.PB, RITM.PC, RITM.PD
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Rithm Capital Corp. is a $4.2-billion market cap REIT that specializes in residential housing.
  • Despite market volatility caused by the regional banking crisis, the company's investment portfolios performed quite well during the last quarter.
  • I'll give you 3 reasons the stock is undervalued right now.
  • Rithm Capital appears to be a relatively stable company with significant potential for repricing as it continues its strategic pivot toward becoming an alternative asset manager.
  • I rate RITM stock a "buy" and give it a 12-month price target of $11 per share, which represents an upside potential of 23.7% from the last closing price.
The acronym REIT for Real Estate Investment Trust written on a piece of paper lying on a wooden table. A calculator and a pen in the composition. REIT Concept.

Rmcarvalho

The Company

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) is a $4.2-billion market cap REIT that specializes in residential housing. Their investment portfolio includes servicing assets, residential securities and loans, non-agency securitization call rights, and consumer loans. As of March 31, 2023, Rithm Capital operated through 6 businesses

YCharts, author's compilation

YCharts, author's compilation

Seeking Alpha Premium

Seeking Alpha Premium

Seeking Alpha Premium, RITM's dividend consensus

Seeking Alpha Premium, RITM's dividend consensus

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Discover What Wall Street Is Buying

The chief investment analyst in a small family office registered in Singapore, responsible for developing investment ideas in equities, setting parameters for investment portfolio allocation, and analyzing potential venture capital investments.

A generalist in nature, common sense investing approach. BS in Finance.

