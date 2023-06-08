Rmcarvalho

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) is a $4.2-billion market cap REIT that specializes in residential housing. Their investment portfolio includes servicing assets, residential securities and loans, non-agency securitization call rights, and consumer loans. As of March 31, 2023, Rithm Capital operated through 6 businesses segments (the Corporate segment is not included), according to the most recent 10-Q filing:

Origination [6.15% of total assets, as of Q1]; Servicing [39.94%]; MSR Related Investments [15.8%]; Residential Securities, Properties, and Loans [37.61%]; Consumer Loans [1.2%]; Mortgage Loans Receivable [6.9%].

As far as I can see, RITM's asset portfolio appears to be very well diversified. Over the past few years, RITM made acquisitions and partnerships with companies in the mortgage market to diversify its revenue streams and capture the entire mortgage relationship with customers. The company now actively manages operating companies and a portfolio of yield-oriented assets with total equity of $6.9 billion:

Despite market volatility caused by the regional banking crisis, the company's investment portfolios performed quite well during the last quarter [Q1 FY23]. RITM reported GAAP net income of $68.9 million [-15.79% YoY] or $0.14 per diluted share for the quarter [-17.65% YoY]. Core earnings, also known as earnings available for distribution, were $171.1 million or $0.35 per diluted share [+6% YoY]. Cash and liquidity at the end of the quarter stood at ~$1.5 billion, while total equity was $6.9 billion. The book value per share was $11.67, reflecting a $0.23 dilution from the warrant exercise - basically, over the past 2 years RITM grew its book value away from the warrant dilution by 12.3% while paying out $1 billion in dividends.

During the latest earnings call, the CEO Michael Nierenberg said that the firm had maintained a strategy of not fighting against the Fed. He expressed optimism about the regional banking challenges, seeing them as opportunities for Rithm Capital's lending business lines. I like the strategic objective of the company for the next few years: there's going to be a pivot towards becoming an alternative asset manager, as the valuation differences between alternative asset managers and REITs are quite wide to justify this strategic shift:

The company plans to file an S-1 in the coming months for the potential sale of its residential mortgage segment, aiming to raise capital for other ventures. RITM also announced this year the launch of Rithm Europe, which will focus on debt and equity investments.

The company's investment portfolio today holds a unique position, as it controls a range of mortgage servicing rights [MSRs] and non-agency securities that cannot be replicated. Additionally, it possesses legacy pre-crisis securities and call rights that are irreplaceable, Argus Research's analyst Kevin Heal notes in his recent research paper [May 19, 2023 - proprietary source]. The servicing portfolio, amounting to $603 billion, contributed $217 million to the revenue in the first quarter. The MSR portfolio has a weighted-average coupon of 3.8%, a loan-to-value [LTV] ratio of 69%, and an average FICO score of 728. The origination and servicing businesses complement each other in terms of income and value. As mortgage refinancings decrease and originations decline, the mortgage servicing rights generate higher income and appreciate in value.

The portfolio generates additional yield through repo funding, allowing leverage on the securities. It's worth noting that 99% of the portfolio no longer faces daily mark-to-market exposure due to extended funding terms, resulting in reduced volatility. The $32 billion portfolio primarily comprises agency securities and MSR-related investments, with smaller allocations for originations, non-agency securities, residential loans, and consumer loans.

So despite facing temporary challenges, Rithm Capital appears to be a relatively stable company with significant potential for repricing as it continues its strategic pivot toward becoming an alternative asset manager. Why? Let's take a look at its current valuation.

Valuation And Dividend

Based on the better-than-expected 1Q results and revenues from ancillary business lines, Argus Research's analyst raised his 2023 EPS estimate to $1.41 from $1.39. Kevin's estimate is 1 cent higher than the consensus Seeking Alpha Premium shows:

Seeking Alpha Premium, author's notes

I think Argus isn't far from the truth and RITM can really beat the consensus forecast for FY2023, as the company has done so 87.5% of the time over the last 8 years.

Seeking Alpha Premium

If so, it appears that the company is currently trading at only 6.3 times FY2023 earnings, which is pretty close to the low end of the historical range:

YCharts, author's notes

The market expects the company to pay a dividend of $1 per share in FY2023 and FY2024, the same as the payout in FY2022. It's worth noting that the dividend increased by 11.1% last year compared to FY2021, which is very good in such a difficult time for the industry.

Seeking Alpha Premium, RITM's dividend consensus

As you can see, the consensus dividend yield for the next 2 years is 11.25% - Rithm Capital is back in its usual high yield range during 2016-2020:

YCharts, author's notes

As far as I can see, RITM seems to be undervalued.

First, analysts are still not predicting dividend growth over the next 2 years, which seems unusual given the projected EPS growth. Funds from operations still exceed the dividend payout at this point, and if that number increases, I also expect dividend growth that I don't think is priced in yet.

Data by YCharts

Secondly, you have already seen above that RITM is trading at a lower P/E ratio [FWD] even compared to its smaller peers, making the company comparatively undervalued.

Third, if management's business reorientation strategy continues, I expect to see a higher multiple, similar to what we see with alternative managers. If this happens, the upside should be enormous.

Moreover, many analysts are already giving a good price target. Argus Research, which I mentioned above, gives a 12-month target of $11 per share. Surprisingly, just a few days ago [June 2, 2023 - own source], Credit Suisse analysts gave exactly the same price target:

Credit Suisse [June 2, 2023 - own source]

The Bottom Line

My thesis carries risks that cannot be escaped. The CEO acknowledged during the earnings call that the origination market is slow and pointed to competition, especially in distributed retail channels. Perhaps the earnings per share projections are off and should be reconsidered, which of course would negate much of the findings of my article. The lower-than-expected origination volumes and margins, as well as the underperformance of servicing-related assets, should also be considered as possible risk factors.

But despite the risks, I positively view the overall picture for RITM in the long term as the firm pivots its strategic focus and tries to get the highest possible valuation. So I rate RITM stock a "buy" and give it a 12-month price target of $11 per share, which represents an upside potential of 23.7% from the last closing price.

