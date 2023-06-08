Rithm Capital: I Like The Strategic Pivot And The 11.25% Yield
Summary
- Rithm Capital Corp. is a $4.2-billion market cap REIT that specializes in residential housing.
- Despite market volatility caused by the regional banking crisis, the company's investment portfolios performed quite well during the last quarter.
- I'll give you 3 reasons the stock is undervalued right now.
- Rithm Capital appears to be a relatively stable company with significant potential for repricing as it continues its strategic pivot toward becoming an alternative asset manager.
- I rate RITM stock a "buy" and give it a 12-month price target of $11 per share, which represents an upside potential of 23.7% from the last closing price.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
The Company
Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) is a $4.2-billion market cap REIT that specializes in residential housing. Their investment portfolio includes servicing assets, residential securities and loans, non-agency securitization call rights, and consumer loans. As of March 31, 2023, Rithm Capital operated through 6 businesses segments (the Corporate segment is not included), according to the most recent 10-Q filing:
- Origination [6.15% of total assets, as of Q1];
- Servicing [39.94%];
- MSR Related Investments [15.8%];
- Residential Securities, Properties, and Loans [37.61%];
- Consumer Loans [1.2%];
- Mortgage Loans Receivable [6.9%].
As far as I can see, RITM's asset portfolio appears to be very well diversified. Over the past few years, RITM made acquisitions and partnerships with companies in the mortgage market to diversify its revenue streams and capture the entire mortgage relationship with customers. The company now actively manages operating companies and a portfolio of yield-oriented assets with total equity of $6.9 billion:
Despite market volatility caused by the regional banking crisis, the company's investment portfolios performed quite well during the last quarter [Q1 FY23]. RITM reported GAAP net income of $68.9 million [-15.79% YoY] or $0.14 per diluted share for the quarter [-17.65% YoY]. Core earnings, also known as earnings available for distribution, were $171.1 million or $0.35 per diluted share [+6% YoY]. Cash and liquidity at the end of the quarter stood at ~$1.5 billion, while total equity was $6.9 billion. The book value per share was $11.67, reflecting a $0.23 dilution from the warrant exercise - basically, over the past 2 years RITM grew its book value away from the warrant dilution by 12.3% while paying out $1 billion in dividends.
During the latest earnings call, the CEO Michael Nierenberg said that the firm had maintained a strategy of not fighting against the Fed. He expressed optimism about the regional banking challenges, seeing them as opportunities for Rithm Capital's lending business lines. I like the strategic objective of the company for the next few years: there's going to be a pivot towards becoming an alternative asset manager, as the valuation differences between alternative asset managers and REITs are quite wide to justify this strategic shift:
The company plans to file an S-1 in the coming months for the potential sale of its residential mortgage segment, aiming to raise capital for other ventures. RITM also announced this year the launch of Rithm Europe, which will focus on debt and equity investments.
The company's investment portfolio today holds a unique position, as it controls a range of mortgage servicing rights [MSRs] and non-agency securities that cannot be replicated. Additionally, it possesses legacy pre-crisis securities and call rights that are irreplaceable, Argus Research's analyst Kevin Heal notes in his recent research paper [May 19, 2023 - proprietary source]. The servicing portfolio, amounting to $603 billion, contributed $217 million to the revenue in the first quarter. The MSR portfolio has a weighted-average coupon of 3.8%, a loan-to-value [LTV] ratio of 69%, and an average FICO score of 728. The origination and servicing businesses complement each other in terms of income and value. As mortgage refinancings decrease and originations decline, the mortgage servicing rights generate higher income and appreciate in value.
The portfolio generates additional yield through repo funding, allowing leverage on the securities. It's worth noting that 99% of the portfolio no longer faces daily mark-to-market exposure due to extended funding terms, resulting in reduced volatility. The $32 billion portfolio primarily comprises agency securities and MSR-related investments, with smaller allocations for originations, non-agency securities, residential loans, and consumer loans.
So despite facing temporary challenges, Rithm Capital appears to be a relatively stable company with significant potential for repricing as it continues its strategic pivot toward becoming an alternative asset manager. Why? Let's take a look at its current valuation.
Valuation And Dividend
Based on the better-than-expected 1Q results and revenues from ancillary business lines, Argus Research's analyst raised his 2023 EPS estimate to $1.41 from $1.39. Kevin's estimate is 1 cent higher than the consensus Seeking Alpha Premium shows:
I think Argus isn't far from the truth and RITM can really beat the consensus forecast for FY2023, as the company has done so 87.5% of the time over the last 8 years.
If so, it appears that the company is currently trading at only 6.3 times FY2023 earnings, which is pretty close to the low end of the historical range:
The market expects the company to pay a dividend of $1 per share in FY2023 and FY2024, the same as the payout in FY2022. It's worth noting that the dividend increased by 11.1% last year compared to FY2021, which is very good in such a difficult time for the industry.
As you can see, the consensus dividend yield for the next 2 years is 11.25% - Rithm Capital is back in its usual high yield range during 2016-2020:
As far as I can see, RITM seems to be undervalued.
First, analysts are still not predicting dividend growth over the next 2 years, which seems unusual given the projected EPS growth. Funds from operations still exceed the dividend payout at this point, and if that number increases, I also expect dividend growth that I don't think is priced in yet.
Secondly, you have already seen above that RITM is trading at a lower P/E ratio [FWD] even compared to its smaller peers, making the company comparatively undervalued.
Third, if management's business reorientation strategy continues, I expect to see a higher multiple, similar to what we see with alternative managers. If this happens, the upside should be enormous.
Moreover, many analysts are already giving a good price target. Argus Research, which I mentioned above, gives a 12-month target of $11 per share. Surprisingly, just a few days ago [June 2, 2023 - own source], Credit Suisse analysts gave exactly the same price target:
The Bottom Line
My thesis carries risks that cannot be escaped. The CEO acknowledged during the earnings call that the origination market is slow and pointed to competition, especially in distributed retail channels. Perhaps the earnings per share projections are off and should be reconsidered, which of course would negate much of the findings of my article. The lower-than-expected origination volumes and margins, as well as the underperformance of servicing-related assets, should also be considered as possible risk factors.
But despite the risks, I positively view the overall picture for RITM in the long term as the firm pivots its strategic focus and tries to get the highest possible valuation. So I rate RITM stock a "buy" and give it a 12-month price target of $11 per share, which represents an upside potential of 23.7% from the last closing price.
Thanks for reading!
Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?
Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!
This article was written by
The chief investment analyst in a small family office registered in Singapore, responsible for developing investment ideas in equities, setting parameters for investment portfolio allocation, and analyzing potential venture capital investments.
A generalist in nature, common sense investing approach. BS in Finance. The thesis description can be found in this article.
During the heyday of the IPO market, I developed an AI model [in the R statistical language] that returned an alpha of around 24% over the IPO market's return in 2021. Currently, I focus on medium-term investment ideas based on cycle analysis and fundamental analysis of individual companies and industries.
Get a free 7-day trial +25% off for up to 12 months on TrendSpider with the coupon code: DS25
**Disclaimer: Associated with Oakoff Investments, another Seeking Alpha Contributor
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in RITM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.