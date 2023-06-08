denkcreative

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) is a leading mobile advertising solution provider, which has been aggressively trying to navigate a post-ATT landscape. Through a series of acquisitions and divestitures, AppLovin has rapidly transformed its business, but the future is uncertain. The company's current valuation probably more than discounts this uncertainty though. An improved macro environment and greater clarity regarding competition will likely be needed before the stock moves higher.

Market

AppLovin is an integral part of the mobile advertising ecosystem, and as such is dependent on the performance of the broader market, which continues to suffer from macro headwinds and the fallout from Apple's (AAPL) ATT initiative.

Prior to IDFA deprecation, mobile advertising was growing close to double-digits annually, and if ad performance bounces back, AppLovin believes the category will return to strong growth. How this situation evolves is still to be determined though. Targeting and attribution have been made far more difficult, particularly for companies that lack access to first-party data. Ad Tech companies are working on improving algorithms and gaining access to more data to try and improve performance, but tightening privacy restrictions are continuing to create headwinds.

Advertiser confidence has begun to increase in recent months though, and sentiment amongst adtech companies is generally improving. Mobile gaming developers are also reportedly starting to become more growth mindset oriented. Based on third-party data on in-app purchase behavior, AppLovin believes that the market may have bottomed in late 2022 / early 2023.

Despite current weakness in adtech markets, there will always be demand for app discovery and monetization solutions, the question now is one of efficacy and monetization potential. Demand for discovery is driven by the enormous supply of apps, which makes it difficult for most to gain any traction. For example, SensorTower estimates that 80% of all mobile app downloads were generated by 1% of the developers across the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The app ecosystem was estimated to be worth approximately 189 billion USD in 2020, and while it is still growing, saturation is not too far off. There are now over 6 billion mobile users and roughly 5 million mobile apps. AppLovin still has opportunities to grow its TAM by expanding into adjacent markets though. This includes leveraging its technology in connected TV and offering OEMs and carriers monetization solutions.

Connected TV is a large and growing opportunity, with US advertisers spending an estimated 14.4 billion USD on CTV in 2021, an increase of 60% compared to 2020. Connected TV ad spend is projected to surpass 30 billion USD by 2025.

Handset sales have slowed as the mobile market is approaching saturation, and as a result, companies that are dependent on handset sales need products to monetize their audience. This is an area of strength for Digital Turbine (APPS), but there is probably room for multiple players.

AppLovin

AppLovin provides software that helps companies grow their apps. These services are important as most developers do not have the ability to build monetization solutions, and advertising is necessary to drive discovery in a crowded market. AppLovin believes there is something like 100,000 active apps utilizing its platform. AppLovin believes it is a leader in the category due to its monetization solution (MAX) and growth platform (AppDiscovery), with roughly two thirds of the most downloaded apps monetizing using MAX.

The company also has a portfolio of apps that it owns, although the company is stepping back from this segment at the moment. The strategic reasoning behind the app portfolio has basically been that it provides data for the software platform. Customers are now more willing to share data with AppLovin in order to improve performance though.

Technology and Solutions

AppLovin offers developers a number of tools that assist with discovery, optimizing marketing spend and monetization of engagement.

AppDiscovery - is a marketing software solution that matches advertiser demand with publisher supply, so apps can grow their user base.

Adjust - is an analytics solution that helps marketers optimize spend through measurement, attribution, and fraud prevention.

MAX - is an app monetization solution. It utilizes in-app bidding technology that maximizes inventory value through real-time auctions.

Wurl - is a connected TV platform which helps content companies with distribution and advertising solutions.

Array - is an app management suite that extends AppLovin's marketing solutions to carriers and OEMs.

AppLovin's software is built on a number of core technologies:

AXON recommendation engine - leverages the App Graph to connect users with relevant advertising content.

- leverages the App Graph to connect users with relevant advertising content. App Graph - a data management layer that stores and manages anonymized data.

- a data management layer that stores and manages anonymized data. Elastic Cloud Infrastructure - Globally distributed infrastructure which enables AppLovin to connect with devices and process data for the Software Platform.

AppLovin is improving its technology with the introduction of Axon 2. The company is indicating that this represents a step change in performance, but whether this is actually the case remains unclear.

Apps

AppLovin has a diversified portfolio of free-to-play mobile games. These games come from both studios that AppLovin owns, and studios that AppLovin partners with. These apps are a significant source of revenue for AppLovin, and also provide proprietary first-party data.

In early 2022 AppLovin decided that it no longer required access to a portfolio of first-party apps, as it had reached sufficient scale with AppDiscovery and MAX. As a result, AppLovin has been rationalizing its app portfolio, creating a near-term revenue headwind.

Some studios have been either divested or closed and there have been headcount reductions. AppLovin now has 11 studios and publishing partners that it will be working with to maximize the value of its portfolio going forward.

Figure 1: AppLovin Solutions (source: AppLovin)

AppLovin believes that its business provides significant economies of scale, with its technology, software solutions and apps feeding into each other.

The recommendation engine improves with access to more data, and infrastructure efficiency improves with scale.

Improved technology increases monetization for customers and also improves the performance of AppLovin apps.

App user growth helps to provide data for AppLovin's App Graph, helping to improve the performance of AXON.

Figure 2: AppLovin's Fly Wheel (source: AppLovin)

Google Open Bidding

Google (GOOG) is moving away from waterfall buying and embracing open bidding, which AppLovin believes will bring demand to market more efficiently, creating upside for the ecosystem. MAX has a large share of mediation in gaming, meaning that AppLovin can extend Google's demand to most game publishers in an efficient manner. This is not exclusive access though, as Google also has third-party integrations with Chartboost Mediation, Digital Turbine, and Unity (U).

Increasing regulatory pressure is potentially behind digital advertising becoming more open. For example, the US DOJ recently presented its antitrust case outlining Google's oversized influence in the world of internet advertising.

Not everyone in the adtech ecosystem is embracing this though, with DSPs like The Trade Desk (TTD), Yahoo and Amobee failing to support Google Open Bidding. This appears to be an effort to disintermediate supply side players from the adtech supply chain.

Connected TV

AppLovin is extending its marketing solutions to connected TV devices, a market that the company believes holds great promise. Connected TV advertising is a large market that is growing rapidly, and AppLovin expects that it will be a significant contributor to revenue in the future.

AppLovin acquired Wurl in April 2022 (for approximately 430 million USD in cash and stock) to build a foothold in the market. Wurl offers CTV ad monetization, performance marketing and CTV distribution and ad management. AppLovin aims to provide a full stack solution in CTV, acting as both an SSP and DSP. Wurl has a SSP business that is performing well and AppLovin's biggest business is its DSP.

AppLovin promotes Wurl as being like a CDN for streamers which allows media companies to being their content to FAST channels. Wurl enables content companies to distribute streaming video content to more than 300 million TVs and reach 30 million users globally each month. Through its performance advertising products, they can also manage and monetize ad inventory, and build and track global distribution for branded linear channels, live events, and on-demand programming.

Wurl is not expected to have a material financial impact in the near term, but AppLovin is reportedly happy with the acquisition so far. AppLovin still needs to unlock synergies by bringing its advertising platform to CTV. AppLovin is bringing its AppDiscovery solution to CTV inventory through Wurl's SSP.

MoPub

AppLovin acquired MoPub in January 2022 for roughly 1 billion USD cash. MoPub is a mobile SSP and ad exchange and was previously the biggest independent monetization solution for developers. The acquisition was all about scale, with AppLovin trying to aggregate as much supply as possible so that it can build a data advantage.

The MoPub acquisition gave AppLovin SDK access to MoPub's existing publisher client base and eliminated a supply competitor. MoPub's core mediation features were expected to be unified with MAX and MoPub DSPs transitioned to the AppLovin Exchange.

Fingerprinting

Fingerprinting refers to the practice of trying to identifier users based on attributes like IP address. This practice has arisen in response to adtech companies being blocked from accessing user identities. While an ID from fingerprinting is not deterministic, or persistent, it can still help with attribution.

Fingerprinting doesn't align with the privacy requirements of Apple and Google though, and its use is likely to be stamped out over time. This could be another headwind for AppLovin as fingerprinting can result in over attribution, and consequently ad networks over earning.

If fingerprinting is prevented broker networks will have to rely on SKAN, which doesn't provide real-time attribution. The overall impact may not be large though as games advertising is primarily driven by contextual targeting, rather than user level data.

Acquisitions

AppLovin has been an active acquirer in recent years, investing almost 4 billion USD across 29 strategic acquisitions and partnerships between 2018 and 2022. Recent investments include:

Adjust

MAX

MoPub

Wurl

SafeDK

Game studios

AppLovin also made a bid for Unity which was rejected. The move appeared to come in response to Unity's proposed merger with ironSource.

Competitors

AppLovin's competitors include Meta, Google, Amazon and Unity, some of which are also partners and clients. A shift in competitive dynamics in the market presents a significant threat as:

Ad spend across ad networks is fluid

Ad networks currently have high take rates

Differentiation is low

Unity is one of the biggest threats to AppLovin due to the privileged position its game engine gives it in mobile gaming. The size of this threat is somewhat dependent on the success of Unity's ironSource acquisition though.

Unity was late to market with a mediation and in-app bidding product, which was part of the driving force behind its acquisition of ironSource (the company had introduced a mediation platform but it wasn't scaled). If the integration of ironSource goes well, Unity's strong position in game creation could undermine AppLovin's software solutions.

Financial Analysis

AppLovin's revenue has been fairly flat over the past few years, but under the surface the software business has grown rapidly and the app business shrunk. Software growth in the first quarter was driven by market stabilization, higher revenue per install and the Wurl acquisition. The vast majority of software revenue comes from discovery.

Management is guiding to roughly a 7% revenue decline YoY in the second quarter. The software platform business is expected to continue expanding, offset to some degree by the apps business.

Figure 3: AppLovin Revenue (source: Created by author using data from AppLovin) Figure 4: AppLovin Revenue by Segment (source: Created by author using data from AppLovin)

AppLovin's gross profit margin tends to fluctuate from period to period, depending on the relative contribution of different revenue sources. Cost of revenue is primarily related to third-party payment processing fees, amortization of intangibles and expenses associated with operating network infrastructure.

Figure 5: AppLovin Gross Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from AppLovin)

Operating profit margins also tend to fluctuate from period to period, but have generally been positive in the past. The shift in relative importance of the software platform and app businesses has resulted in a relative decline in sales and marketing expenses and a rise in R&D expenses.

Figure 6: AppLovin Operating Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from AppLovin) Figure 7: AppLovin Operating Expenses (source: Created by author using data from AppLovin)

Valuation

AppLovin's valuation is modest given the company's ability to generate free cash flow. Valuations are depressed across most digital advertising companies though, due to a combination of poor financial performance and uncertainty regarding future prospects.

Figure 8: AppLovin EV/EBITDA Multiple (source: Seeking Alpha)

AppLovin has repurchased approximately 200 million USD of stock in 2023 through to May 8, with 210 million USD of its buyback program remaining. This is not really surprising given the company's valuation over the past 12 month, but some may question the decision due to the company's balance sheet.

AppLovin has around 1.2 billion USD of cash on the balance sheet, but also carries around 3.3 billion USD of debt. The burden of this debt is reasonably high as AppLovin's interest expense is currently around 7% of revenue. Despite profit margins currently being low, this isn't really an issue as AppLovin has relatively high free cash flow margins.