Google: The Power Of AI - Transforming Advertising Revenue Growth From Zero To Hero

Jun. 08, 2023 11:19 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLMETA, MSFT5 Comments
Johnny Zhang, CFA profile picture
Johnny Zhang, CFA
290 Followers

Summary

  • Despite zero growth on Google's core advertising segment, the introduction of advanced AI capabilities like PaLM 2 has the potential to revolutionize the search experience and attract more advertisers.
  • While Google's cloud segment holds growth potential, it may not have a significant impact on the company's overall financial performance.
  • To avoid falling into a value trap, Google needs to optimize its AI-related businesses without compromising revenue growth.
  • Given the forward-looking nature of the stock market and the 37% YTD rally driven by AI optimism, I maintain a neutral stance on the stock.

Google Chrome artifcial intelligence App

stockcam

Investment Thesis

With the rollout of Google Bard, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG),(NASDAQ:GOOGL) is positioned to build a Generative Artificial Intelligent (GAI)-driven ecosystem. I believe this is right time for Google to make a change, as its core business segment, Google

I'm specialized in fundamental equity research, global macro strategy, and top-down portfolio construction. I graduated from UCLA with a degree of Business Economics and UMich Ross School of Business with a Master of Accounting. I'm a senior analyst at a multi-strategy hedge fund. In my opinion, HODL can't generate significant alpha or maintain a high Sharpe ratio over the long run. Seeking Alpha requires active management and minimizing opportunity costs. Investors should understand seeking a high positive return doesn't necessarily mean you are generating high alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

