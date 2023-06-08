Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tellurian Inc.: A Melting Ice Cube On A Hot Summer Day

Jun. 08, 2023 11:19 AM ETTellurian Inc. (TELL)4 Comments
Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tellurian Inc. revenues were $50.94 million in the first quarter of 2023, down from $146.94 million in the same quarter a year ago.
  • Tellurian Inc. produced 19.3 Bcf/d in 1Q23 as compared to 6.1 Bcf for the same period of 2022.
  • I recommend buying Tellurian stock if it drops between $1.22 and $1.18, with possible lower support at $1.05.
Sphere gas tanks in refiney plant

HAYKIRDI

Presentation

The Houston-based Tellurian Inc. (NYSE:TELL) reported its first quarter 2023 results on May 3, 2022.

Note: This article updates my July 18, 2022, article.

The company provided a good presentation on May 3, 2023. The company indicates that the Driftwood

Table

TELL Presentation 1Q23 (TELL May Presentation)

table

TELL Production 1Q23 (TELL Press release)

Table

TELL 1Q23 Summary (TELL Presentation)

Table

TELL Driftwood Project Progress 1Q23 (TELL Presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

TELL Quarterly Revenues History (Fun Trading)

Chart

TELL Quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

Chart

TELL Quarterly Debt versus Cash History (Fun Trading)

Chart

TELL TA Chart Short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

