HAYKIRDI

Presentation

The Houston-based Tellurian Inc. (NYSE:TELL) reported its first quarter 2023 results on May 3, 2022.

Note: This article updates my July 18, 2022, article.

The company provided a good presentation on May 3, 2023. The company indicates that the Driftwood LNG Terminal and pipeline project has secured all critical permits. Also, the company stated that roughly one-third of the overall engineering had been completed about the Bechtel EPC.

TELL Presentation 1Q23 (TELL May Presentation)

1 - Quarterly Results Snapshot - 1Q23

Revenues for the quarter were $50.94 million, with a net loss of $27.49 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared with a $66.61 million loss during the same period a year earlier. Shares outstanding diluted jumped 9.4% to 537.73 million from 491.34 million in 1Q22.

Tellurian repaid $166.7 million in principal balance of borrowing obligations in the first quarter of 2023. Also, after the end of the 1Q23, Tellurian advanced Driftwood project funding through the execution of a $1.0 billion sale and leaseback LOI.

TELL Production 1Q23 (TELL Press release)

Tellurian Inc. produced 19.3 Bcf/d in 1Q23 as compared to 6.1 Bcf for the same period of 2022:

TELL 1Q23 Summary (TELL Presentation)

Tellurian Inc.'s primary goal is to finance its $12 billion Driftwood LNG processing and export complex project along the Gulf Coast after the Driftwood LNG project was scaled down in 2020.

So far, on the bright side, the company has found enough contracts to allow for a reduced project called Project I.

The phase I capacity is estimated at 11 million tons of LNG annually. On March 28, 2022, Tellurian launched the construction of the Driftwood LNG plant, which is expected to be completed in 2026.

Tellurian gave the green light to Bechtel Energy to begin limited construction on this huge LNG plant, even though it still needs to complete $12 billion financing for the first phase, which is required for the official FID.

TELL Driftwood Project Progress 1Q23 (TELL Presentation)

Also, on April 24, 2022, Tellurian announced that:

Tellurian in Monday's trading after saying the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued a certificate granting authorization for Driftwood Pipeline's Line 200 and Line 300 natural gas transmission project in Louisiana. The company said the pipelines will have the ability to supply up to 5.5B cf/day of natural gas virtually no emissions, citing Baker Hughes' (BKR) electric-powered Integrated Compressor Line technology.

2 - Stock Performance and commentary

TELL has collapsed on a one-year basis and is now down 70%.

As I said over a year ago:

In short, a few regard this company as a simple well-elaborated Ponzi scheme, and others firmly believe the project will be a great success. Perhaps the truth is somewhere in between, considering all the speculation surrounding it. I am very skeptical at the moment, and I believe the chance of success is low but real. Even if the project can pass the smell test, it requires massive financing that will probably dilute the stock tremendously. I do not see any interest in investing in a stock used as a controversial currency.

Nothing has changed; the only noticeable difference is that the stock collapsed as I had predicted. Thus, be aware of what you are dealing with here, and invest in TELL what you can afford to lose.

Data by YCharts

Tellurian Inc. - 1Q23 Balance Sheet And Trend - The Raw Numbers

TELL 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 Total Revenues $ million 146.94 61.35 81.10 102.53 50.94 Quarterly Earnings of $ million -66.61 -0.04 -14.23 31.07 -27.49 EBITDA $ million -60.31 10.39 5.57 52.76 -1.30 EPS (diluted) $ per share -0.14 0.00 -0.03 0.06 -0.05 Operating Cash Flow $ million -82.58 -0.92 17.78 43.19 -10.16 CapEx in $ 68.87 15.06 172.05 121.13 66.99 Free Cash Flow -151.45 -15.98 -154.27 -77.94 -77.15 Total Cash in $ million 295.73 823.52 607.50 474.21 149.77 Total Borrowing in $ million 54.89 543.92 544.83 545.77 382.87 Shares Outstanding (diluted) 491.34 534.52 538.55 538.22 537.73* Revenue details 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 Revenue Natural Gas 25.99 61.35 81.10 102.53 50.94 Revenue NGL 120.95 0 0 0 0 Total 146.94 61.35 81.10 102.53 50.94 Click to enlarge

Source: Company 10-Q.

* Tellurian said it will ask shareholders to approve doubling the number of authorized common shares from 800M to 1.6B at its June annual meeting as it seeks to finance its multi-billion dollar Driftwood LNG export terminal. The increase would provide additional financial flexibility while diluting the stakes of existing shareholders, the company said in an SEC filing.

Analysis: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt

1 - Quarterly Revenues were $50.94 Million for 1Q23

TELL Quarterly Revenues History (Fun Trading)

Revenues were $50.94 million in the first quarter of 2023, down from $146.94 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Tellurian posted a loss of $27.49 million in revenues from natural gas sales, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to a $66.61 million loss, or $0.08 per diluted share, in 1Q22.

The costs of sale were $83.94 million in 1Q23.

2 - Free Cash Flow Was A Loss Of $151.45 Million In 1Q22

TELL Quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

Note: Free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx.

Trailing 12-month free cash flow is a loss of $325.34 million, with a loss of $77.15 million in 1Q23Thehe Free Cash Flow clearly shows why financing such a large project for a small company like TELL is not working.

Tellurian has already invested about $1 billion in phase one and will have to spend a lot more. At this rate, the stock will trade like an option well below $1. It is a mammoth project. In the 10Q, the company said (emphasis added):

We currently estimate the total cost of the Driftwood Project as well as related pipelines to be approximately $25.0 billion, including owners' costs, transaction costs and contingencies but excluding interest costs incurred during construction and other financing costs. The proposed Driftwood terminal will have a liquefaction capacity of up to approximately 27.6 Mtpa and will be situated on approximately 1,200 acres in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana. The proposed Driftwood terminal will include up to 20 liquefaction Trains, three full containment LNG storage tanks and three marine berths.

3 - The Company Had a Cash Of $149.77 million at the end of March 2023. The cash-burning rate is accelerating.

TELL Quarterly Debt versus Cash History (Fun Trading)

Tellurian had total cash of $149.77 million and an LT Debt of $382.87 million (total indebtedness of $391 million). However, the company also has contractual obligations associated with finance and operating leases of $399 million.

In the recent 10-Q, the company said:

As of March 31, 2023, we had total indebtedness of approximately $391.0 million. The holders of the Convertible Notes may redeem up to an additional $166.7 million on May 1, 2024. We also had contractual obligations associated with our finance and operating leases totaling $399.0 million, of which $14.2 million is scheduled to be paid within the next twelve months.

The company expects to finance its CapEx need by selling its stocks. On December 30, 2022, the Company entered into a new at-the-market equity offering program to sell its common stock from time to time on the NYSE American for up to $500.0 million.

TELL sold no shares under this program during the March 31, 2023 quarter.

As of March 31, 2023, approximately 103.4 million shares were available for issuance under the at-the-market equity offering program. Dilution, dilution.

Technical Analysis And Commentary

TELL TA Chart Short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

TELL forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $1.80 and support at $1.20. The trading strategy is to keep a small core long-term position and trade mostly short-term LIFO.

I recommend selling about 75% of your position between $1.65 and $1.80, with possible higher resistance at $2.00. TELL is very volatile and could trade much higher "on rumor."

Conversely, if TELL turns bearish, it could drop quickly with potential first lower support at $1.20. Stocks running projects without secured financing have no floor, no matter what. Thus, I recommend buying TELL between $1.22 and $1.17 with possible lower support at $1.05.

Tellurian Inc remains highly speculative, and it is almost impossible to put a fair price value on the company selling a "project."

In my preceding article, I said that the main issue as an investor is deciding how much cash you will be willing to gamble on TELL without getting in trouble, assuming the worst-case scenario.

Above all, trade LIFO a large part of your position and grow a long-term position using the short-term gain you could keep over five years or until the Driftwood facility is up and running.

Warning: This type of stock requires a leap of faith; The fundamentals are weak, and without colossal financing, it is another Brooklyn Bridge in the making.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.