Palantir: Prepare For A Crash
Summary
- Palantir's story was good until this week, as investors piled into it, creating a massive bubble waiting to be deflated.
- I previously urged investors to take advantage of its highly pessimistic levels to buy more.
- I now urge investors who missed buying those lows not to buy into the current levels, as it has reached highly optimistic zones.
- AI investors who keep chasing hype regardless of valuations and price action could get hurt really badly.
- It's time to cut exposure and stay out if you have not added.
Palantir Technologies' (NYSE:PLTR) bears who added more to their short-selling exposure in mid-May likely saw their positions eviscerated as PLTR re-tested levels last seen in early 2022.
Since bottoming out in December 2022, PLTR surged more than 190% through this week's highs, rewarding dip buyers who bought its highly pessimistic lows. As such, the momentum spike over the past four weeks since its earnings release likely forced late short-sellers to cover, intensifying the buying momentum seen lately.
However, given that PLTR's short interest as a percentage of float was less than 10% in mid-May, I assessed that momentum breakout investors/traders likely chased the recent upside. However, investors who missed buying PLTR's late 2022 or early 2023 dips are encouraged not to jump in now.
Palantir created more AI hype over the past week. The company held the first conference for its Artificial Intelligence Platform, or AIPCon, in early June. CEO Alex Karp and his team elaborated in detail why Karp believes Palantir is still in the early stages of leveraging its well-developed AI capabilities to benefit from the generative AI trend.
Karp also brought along commercial customers who have deployed Palantir's systems to demonstrate the company's value proposition in real-world settings and use cases.
Palantir's point about the ability of AIP to "activate LLMs and other AI on [customers'] private network, safety and securely" is likely understated. I believe investors who have tested out generative AI over the past few months would have understood the immense power of LLMs. However, they do hallucinate and aren't accurate all the time.
As such, how can governments and commercial enterprises benefit from these models if they can't get it right in the most critical settings? Palantir stressed that the company's AIP is ready to be rolled out, and it's agnostic to the source of the LLMs. Investors can leverage proprietary or open-source models to deploy Palantir's AIP.
Palantir is confident its new system can demonstrate its immense value to its customers. As such, Karp is confident that it "can make a tangible difference in businesses, providing advantages in margins, safety, and security."
Palantir recently announced a "multi-year contract with the US Special Operations Command" worth up to $463M. However, William Blair analysts were not impressed with the impact, believing that the "agreement will not significantly affect revenue." The analysts added that concerns with "contract churn and increased competition from other vendors" could mitigate investors' perceived value from the recently announced deal.
I highlighted in April that Palantir's "real-world outcomes through the deployment of its system and analytics have been proven." However, Wall Street analysts have appreciated the company's potential, as seen in the most recent consensus price target or PT. Accordingly, PLTR's average PT is still at $9.25, even though PLTR has surpassed that level by nearly 90% at this week's highs.
I stressed in early April that the valuations in AI-exposed SaaS stocks had not been lifted markedly compared to their semiconductor peers. As such, PLTR was well-positioned to ride the AI wave "as the world turns to more AI and not less."
Therefore, I think the market finally got our point, as it lifted PLTR's valuation markedly higher, reflecting the optimism that its AIP could take off. I assessed that the market has likely priced in a much more optimistic outlook moving forward as the company launched its AIP.
However, if you missed adding when PLTR was at its peak pessimism, I strongly encourage you not to join the bandwagon now.
PLTR could form a bearish reversal price action this week after the mad surge over the past four weeks. Its forward EBITDA multiple of 48.2x and forward adjusted P/E multiple of 65x are well above its peers' median of 16.2x and 26.2x, respectively.
Seeking Alpha Quant's "D" valuation grade also suggests that its valuation isn't attractive.
As such, I assessed that the red flags of PLTR's valuation running ahead of its fundamentals are getting increasingly worrying. While I believe the market has finally understood the power of Palantir's proven real-world AI cases, investors must keep their sanity and not chase hype too much.
Renowned hedge fund manager Ken Griffin, CEO of Citadel, has a stark warning for AI companies and investors:
I do think the AI community is making a terrible mistake by being full of hype on the near-term implications of generative AI. I think they're actually doing everybody a huge disservice with the level of hype they are creating. - CNBC
PLTR's price action also indicates investors have overhyped its recovery, corroborating my observation of its aggressive valuation. I assessed dip buyers who bought PLTR's lows and have likely used this week's highs to take profits, selling the rip, while momentum breakout investors continued to chase it.
While I believe Palantir's story is good and has solid foundations, it becomes hype when "everyone" piles into it at the same time, as seen in PLTR's price action and valuation.
It's time to cut exposure.
Rating: Sell (Revised from Hold).
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
This article was written by
Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis.
Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.
JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022.
About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore and currently holds the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
