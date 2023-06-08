Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Fed's Housing Conundrum

Summary

  • Housing affordability has declined to record lows since the pandemic, with Fed rate hikes impacting sales and prices.
  • CPI for shelter is on track to meet the Fed's target by next spring, and rent prices are not re-accelerating.
  • The Fed should aim for housing affordability to ensure it doesn't face spiraling rents and house prices or higher interest rates.

House being squeezed in a g clamp

malerapaso/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Since the onset of the pandemic, housing affordability declined to record lows not seen since the peak of the housing bubble almost two decades ago. Fed interest rate hikes put the brakes on housing sales, and brought prices

Mortgage rates vs. single family permits

Mortgage rates vs. single family permits (FRED)

Single family permits vs. house price indexes

Single family permits vs. house price indexes (FRED)

House prices vs. inventory

House prices vs. inventory (FRED)

YoY house prices vs. YoY Owners' Equivalent Rent

YoY house prices vs. YoY Owners' Equivalent Rent (FRED)

Monthly house prices vs. OER

Monthly house prices vs. OER (FRED)

House prices: realtor.com vs. Case-Shiller

House prices: realtor.com vs. Case-Shiller (Calculated Risk blog)

Apartment List National Rent Report m/m change

Apartment List National Rent Report (ApartmentList.com)

Apartment List YoY Rent Index

Apartment List YoY Rent Index (ApartmentList.com)

Multi-family units under construction or completed

Multi-family units under construction and completed (FRED)

CPI es-shelter; June 2022=100

CPI ex-shelter; June 2022=100 (FRED)

Atlanta Fed Housing Affordability Index

Atlanta Fed Housing Affordability Index (Atlanta Fed)

This article was written by

New Deal Democrat profile picture
New Deal Democrat
4.07K Followers
New Deal democrat As a professional who started an individual investor for almost 30 yeas ago, I quickly focused on economic cycles and the order in which they typically proceed. I have been writing about the economy for nearly 15 of those years, developing several alternate systems that include mid-cycle, long leading, short leading, coincident, lagging and long lagging indicators. I also focus particularly on their effects on average working and middle class Americans.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

