Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TeamViewer: Potential Buy On Strong SMB Performance, But Wait For More Clarity

Jun. 08, 2023 11:41 AM ETTeamViewer SE (TMVWF)ZM
Heinsite Capital profile picture
Heinsite Capital
494 Followers

Summary

  • I recommend a buy rating for TeamViewer due to the continuous strong performance of the SMB segment.
  • I expect the new TeamViewer Remote to drive further growth with user-friendly interface, and new features tailored to SMB needs.
  • Despite concerns about the Enterprise segment, I recommend waiting for a few more quarters before making any decisions, considering the back-end loaded nature of this segment.

A female guest working on the porch of the guesthouse where she stayed during her trip to Japan.

Taiyou Nomachi/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Thesis

I change my rating to buy for TeamViewer (OTCPK:TMVWF) as I see continued strength in SMB. I'm not denying that there are some mini red flags in the the Enterprise business, but I'm

This article was written by

Heinsite Capital profile picture
Heinsite Capital
494 Followers
I am an investment analyst in a small boutique firm, covering companies across APAC and US.With over 5 years of dissecting businesses and what makes them tick, I look for opportunities in the markets and am not confined to a particular strategy. I look for strong companies with superior moats, but also believe strongly in managing risks to survive to fight another day.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.