Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Recession? Tailwinds? How Attractive Is Cummins' 3% Yield?

Jun. 08, 2023 11:53 AM ETCummins Inc. (CMI)
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
24.5K Followers

Summary

  • Cummins Inc. is a trusted dividend growth stock in the cyclical engine production industry, with 17 years of consecutive dividend growth and a payout ratio of less than 34%.
  • The company has outperformed both the market and its industrial sector peers, with shares returning 16.4% per year since 1999 and a five-year average annual dividend growth rate of 7.8%.
  • Despite a more mature engine market and economic challenges, Cummins is benefiting from unexpected tailwinds that could enhance growth when cyclical demand returns.

Cummins Inc. Indianapolis Location I

jetcityimage

Introduction

Let's talk about one of the most fascinating industrial stocks on the market. Columbus, Indiana-based Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) isn't just one of the world's most advanced engine producers, but it is also a trusted dividend growth stock in a

Image

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Image

Portfolio Visualizer

Image

Portfolio Visualizer

Image

Bloomberg

Image

TradingView (CMI, ISM Index)

Image

Cummins Inc.

Image

Cummins Inc.

Image

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Image

Cummins Inc.

Image

Leo Nelissen

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
24.5K Followers
Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DE, CAT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.