15 Upcoming Dividend Increases, Including A Dividend King

Adrian Vidal

Many investors have found that companies with a track record of increasing dividends tend to perform better than those without. When a company's management declares an increase in dividends, it usually indicates a strong business performance and a commitment to rewarding shareholders. As an observer of companies that have consistently grown their dividends, I provide you with the latest information on upcoming increases. Below are some useful lists that give insight into the stocks raising their dividends in the next week, which is particularly relevant in today's inflationary climate.

This list is a trimmed-down version, only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here.

How I Created The Lists

The following information is the result of combining the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet available on this website with upcoming dividend data from NASDAQ. This process involves merging data on companies with a history of dividend growth with their forthcoming dividend payments. It is important to note that all of the companies included in this list have a minimum of five years of consistent dividend growth.

Companies are required to have higher total dividends paid out each year. Therefore, a company may not raise its dividend each calendar year, but the total annual dividend can still increase.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The ex-dividend date marks the eligibility cut-off point for the upcoming dividend or distribution. To qualify, you must have purchased shares by the close of the preceding business day. For example, if the ex-dividend date falls on a Tuesday, you must have bought (or already owned) the shares by the market close on Monday. Note that if the ex-dividend date is on a Monday (or a Tuesday if Monday is a holiday), you must have acquired the shares by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll use them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years.

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years.

Contender: 10-24 years.

Challenger: 5+ years.

Category Count King 1 Champion 2 Contender 6 Challenger 6 Click to enlarge

The Dividend Increasers List

Data has been sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) 52 5.62 14-Jun-23 4.55% King UGI Corporation (UGI) 36 5.06 14-Jun-23 4.17% Champion Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) 24 3.98 14-Jun-23 5.56% Contender Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) 20 1.79 14-Jun-23 10.28% Contender First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) 13 2.4 14-Jun-23 5.88% Contender NewMarket Corp (NEU) 10 2.22 14-Jun-23 7.14% Contender Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) 8 2.5 14-Jun-23 3.57% Challenger National Storage Affiliates Trust Common Shares of ... (NSA) 8 5.91 14-Jun-23 1.82% Challenger Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) 7 11.17 14-Jun-23 1.72% Challenger Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A Common Stock (HLNE) 6 2.33 14-Jun-23 11.25% Challenger Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) 5 3.14 14-Jun-23 20.00% Challenger Chubb Limited (CB) 30 1.79 15-Jun-23 3.61% Champion American Tower Corporation (AMT) 13 3.29 15-Jun-23 0.64% Contender Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) 11 1.54 15-Jun-23 10.00% Contender Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) 7 0.47 15-Jun-23 5.26% Challenger Click to enlarge

Field Definitions

Streak: Years of dividend growth history are sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: The new payout rate is divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the percentage increase. This table is sorted similarly to the first (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent LEG 0.44 0.46 4.55% UGI 0.36 0.375 4.17% ALRS 0.18 0.19 5.56% CPK 0.535 0.59 10.28% FFIN 0.17 0.18 5.88% NEU 2.1 2.25 7.14% NSA 0.55 0.56 1.82% SAH 0.28 0.29 3.57% CSWC 0.58 0.59 1.72% HLNE 0.4 0.445 11.25% OVV 0.25 0.3 20.00% CB 0.83 0.86 3.61% AMT 1.56 1.57 0.64% NDAQ 0.2 0.22 10.00% CW 0.19 0.2 5.26% Click to enlarge

Additional Metrics

Some different metrics related to these companies include yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above. A value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows, as they could provide more margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52-Week Low 52-Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High LEG 32.72 29.47 40.33 25.94 11% Off Low 19% Off High UGI 29.65 27.01 42.75 14 10% Off Low 31% Off High ALRS 19.08 13.11 25.02 10.42 46% Off Low 24% Off High CPK 132 104.86 136.69 25.66 26% Off Low 3% Off High FFIN 29.97 25.01 46.37 26.84 20% Off Low 35% Off High NEU 405.76 274.72 409.91 16.25 48% Off Low 1% Off High NSA 37.88 34.43 56.1 86.59 10% Off Low 32% Off High SAH 46.38 33.61 61.93 0 38% Off Low 25% Off High CSWC 19.33 14.9 19.58 0 30% Off Low 1% Off High HLNE 76.38 55.16 80.73 39.11 38% Off Low 5% Off High OVV 38.16 32.07 61.99 0 19% Off Low 38% Off High CB 192.67 172.35 230.35 30.3 12% Off Low 16% Off High AMT 190.98 176.85 278.35 52.97 8% Off Low 31% Off High NDAQ 57.05 47.58 68.95 23.56 20% Off Low 17% Off High CW 170.31 123.93 182.35 20.73 37% Off Low 7% Off High Click to enlarge

Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates

I have arranged the table in descending order for investors to prioritize the current yield. As a bonus, the table also features some historical dividend growth rates. Moreover, I have incorporated the "Chowder Rule," which is the sum of the current yield and the five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule NSA 5.91 26.4 19.2 15.3 21.4 LEG 5.62 4.8 3.2 4.1 4.4 9.9 UGI 5.06 4.4 4.2 7.6 7.2 12.9 ALRS 3.98 12.5 7.5 8 8.5 12.1 AMT 3.29 12.5 15.7 17.5 20.6 20.8 OVV 3.14 74.3 88.1 75.5 2.3 78.8 SAH 2.5 73.8 38.4 38.2 26.6 40.8 FFIN 2.4 13.3 12.3 12.4 10.5 14.9 HLNE 2.33 14.3 13.3 18 20.4 NEU 2.22 2.4 4.1 3.7 10.3 5.9 CB 1.79 3.8 3.4 3.2 5.4 5 CPK 1.79 11.5 9.7 10.5 8.2 12.3 NDAQ 1.54 11.1 8.5 9.6 16.5 11.1 CSWC 11.17 11.5 8.3 15.5 -9.1 26.8 CW 0.47 5.6 3.8 5.6 7.8 6.1 Click to enlarge

Historical Returns

As an investor, I prioritize finding stocks with consistent dividend growth and a track record of outperforming the market. I use the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) as a benchmark to assess their performance. This ETF has a strong history of exceptional performance, a higher yield than the S&P 500, and a proven record of growing dividends. If you can't surpass the benchmark, it's wise to consider investing in it.

Here's the total return chart of SCHD versus the top-10 highest 10-year dividend growth rate stocks from the list. For reference, SCHD had a total return of 191%. NDAQ was the best performer, with a 515% total return. Also beating SCHD were CW, CPK, and AMT, with a 393%, 360%, and 195% total return, respectively.

SCHD was fifth on the list, so everyone else not mentioned didn't perform as well as the index.

Data by YCharts

Please do your due diligence before investing, and thanks for reading.