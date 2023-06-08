Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BATT: EV Battery Technology ETF Contends With Instability In China

Summary

  • BATT ETF has a distinct investment strategy focusing on the electric vehicle sector, with an emphasis on Tesla and a broad global focus, particularly in China.
  • The fund has underperformed both the S&P 500 and its peers since its inception but offers an attractive dividend yield of nearly 4%.
  • I rate BATT a Hold due to China's economic slowdown and regulatory tightening on private markets, which may negatively impact the booming EV market.

Electric vehicle charging

piranka

I rate the Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) a Hold as of right now. BATT stands out among funds focusing on the electric vehicle sector due to its distinct investment strategy, with an emphasis on Tesla as well

BATT's Top 10 Holdings Distribution

etf.com

BATT's Portfolio distribution by country

etf.com

Dividend Yield of BATT compared to its peers

Seeking Alpha

BATT's Dividend Yield growth this past year compared to its peers

Seeking Alpha

China Electric Vehicle Sales, in Millions, 2019-2026

Mordor Intelligence

Total Return of BATT vs S&P 500

Seeking Alpha

Total Return of BATT and its competitors

Seeking Alpha

China's GDP from 2012-2022, with projections to 2028

Statista

This article was written by

Hansen Song profile picture
Hansen Song
9 Followers
I am an undergraduate student at Columbia University studying Financial Economics and Mathematics. *Closely associated with Modern Income Investor*

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

