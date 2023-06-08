Robert Way

It has been a wild roller coaster for Estée Lauder (NYSE:EL) in recent years, and the share price has been behaving more like a speculative growth stock as opposed to a high quality consumer staple business.

Three years ago - in June of 2020, I highlighted some important risks for shareholders and warned of the high likelihood that EL would fail to deliver compelling returns, in spite of its strong business model. During this 3-year period, EL's total return now stands at a negative 1%, while the S&P 500 and the Consumer Staples Sector (XLP) delivered a total return of 48% and 36% respectively.

This disastrous performance does not even account for risk and the significant volatility of Estée Lauder's share price.

Too much concentration was among the aforementioned risks, which in combination with the too optimistic assumptions baked into the share price resulted in a disaster about a month ago when EL slashed its full-year forecasts.

Although the headwinds in travel retail could be seen as a short-term development, EL share price was already trading well-below its recent highs even before the disastrous quarter. What this is telling us is that the problems for Estee Lauder have been clear to see well in advance.

The Ongoing Headwinds

Back in October last year, I warned investors that taking a long-position in the company just because its share price has fallen so drastically from its recent highs was still a risky endeavour.

(...) high exposure to the Chinese market could quickly turn from a major growth driver to a major problem for Estee Lauder. Source: Seeking Alpha

As we saw during the latest quarterly results, this high concentration to the region was among the main reasons why EL inventories continues to increase even as sales fell. This has now resulted in yet another drop in the company's inventory turnover, which is now at its lowest levels for nearly 20 years.

This provides a major headwind for EL return on capital and a recovery would rely heavily on the Chinese consumer which presents a major idiosyncratic risk for shareholders.

In Hainan, the pressure from elevated inventory in the trade is proving to be deeper and longer-lasting, driven by this lower-than-expected consumption trend I discussed compounded by the retailer inventory tightening. Second, the resumption of international travel by Chinese consumer is evolving more slowly than we anticipated. Source: Estee Lauder Q3 2023 Earnings Transcript

At the same time, Estee Lauder's gross profitability is also off from its peaks and given the increased competition in the sector and the company's expansion beyond prestige skin care products, it is highly unlikely that gross margins would recover.

In addition, the management has indicated that increased investments into the business will continue to be a headwind for margins. This is also something that I warned about a few months ago.

(...) strategic and necessary long-term investments in manufacturing, R&D, and information technology capabilities are pressuring margin with the slow recovery of sales. Source: Estee Lauder Q3 2023 Earnings Transcript

The reason why all that matters so much in the case for EL is that the company is now faced with slower growth prospects, if not a continued pressure in its skin care business.

The drop in sales was so abrupt that even as most markets continued to grow, the slow recovery of Asia travel retail business was enough to more than offset this growth and ultimately drive the lower sales in the skin care segment we see above.

Nearly all developed and emerging markets grew organically, and outperformed our expectations to offset an even lower-than-expected recovery in our Asia travel retail business. Source: Estee Lauder Q3 2023 Earnings Transcript

While growth outside of skin care could temporarily offset the headwinds in Asia, margins in makeup and hair care are already below zero.

The Free Cash Flow Yield

Even if Estee Lauder's topline figure stabilizes and the company returns to growth in the coming year, profitability is unlikely to recover anytime soon. As we saw above, headwinds in Asia might not dissipate quickly while at the same time expansion into adjacent product areas and intensifying competition will put more pressure on margins.

Having said that, investors should also consider that Estee Lauder now trades at a free cash flow yield of below 2% (see below). This could change slightly for the better, should demand recover later this year, but it also highlights the downside risk for shareholders.

The free cash flow yield should also be considered against the much higher yield on U.S. Treasuries, which now have significantly higher yield than EL.

This negative gap is a cause of concern and a clear sign of the pressure on Estee Lauder's management to improve free cash flow and more specifically net income over the next fiscal year. So far, the EPS is expected to partially recover to $5.31 during the next fiscal year, but the consensus estimate is still well-below the $7.2 figure during FY 2022.

Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

In hindsight, the problems with Estee Lauder's share price were hard to miss. Although the business is well-positioned in one of the most profitable areas of the beauty and personal care sector, it was too concentrated both geographically and from products point of view. Although EL now trades at a significant discount to its late 2021 and early 2022 highs, the risks I highlighted a few years ago have not gone away.