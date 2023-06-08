Estee Lauder: Premium Valuations Are Not Always Justified
Summary
- Estée Lauder continues to make new lows as risks related to its premium valuation and business concentration materialize.
- In addition to short-term idiosyncratic risks, Estée Lauder's return on capital is also facing long-lasting headwinds.
- Even though profitability is expected to improve next fiscal year, the company will remain too richly priced for the time being.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Roundabout Investor get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
It has been a wild roller coaster for Estée Lauder (NYSE:EL) in recent years, and the share price has been behaving more like a speculative growth stock as opposed to a high quality consumer staple business.
Three years ago - in June of 2020, I highlighted some important risks for shareholders and warned of the high likelihood that EL would fail to deliver compelling returns, in spite of its strong business model. During this 3-year period, EL's total return now stands at a negative 1%, while the S&P 500 and the Consumer Staples Sector (XLP) delivered a total return of 48% and 36% respectively.
This disastrous performance does not even account for risk and the significant volatility of Estée Lauder's share price.
Too much concentration was among the aforementioned risks, which in combination with the too optimistic assumptions baked into the share price resulted in a disaster about a month ago when EL slashed its full-year forecasts.
Although the headwinds in travel retail could be seen as a short-term development, EL share price was already trading well-below its recent highs even before the disastrous quarter. What this is telling us is that the problems for Estee Lauder have been clear to see well in advance.
The Ongoing Headwinds
Back in October last year, I warned investors that taking a long-position in the company just because its share price has fallen so drastically from its recent highs was still a risky endeavour.
(...) high exposure to the Chinese market could quickly turn from a major growth driver to a major problem for Estee Lauder.
Source: Seeking Alpha
As we saw during the latest quarterly results, this high concentration to the region was among the main reasons why EL inventories continues to increase even as sales fell. This has now resulted in yet another drop in the company's inventory turnover, which is now at its lowest levels for nearly 20 years.
This provides a major headwind for EL return on capital and a recovery would rely heavily on the Chinese consumer which presents a major idiosyncratic risk for shareholders.
In Hainan, the pressure from elevated inventory in the trade is proving to be deeper and longer-lasting, driven by this lower-than-expected consumption trend I discussed compounded by the retailer inventory tightening. Second, the resumption of international travel by Chinese consumer is evolving more slowly than we anticipated.
Source: Estee Lauder Q3 2023 Earnings Transcript
At the same time, Estee Lauder's gross profitability is also off from its peaks and given the increased competition in the sector and the company's expansion beyond prestige skin care products, it is highly unlikely that gross margins would recover.
In addition, the management has indicated that increased investments into the business will continue to be a headwind for margins. This is also something that I warned about a few months ago.
(...) strategic and necessary long-term investments in manufacturing, R&D, and information technology capabilities are pressuring margin with the slow recovery of sales.
Source: Estee Lauder Q3 2023 Earnings Transcript
The reason why all that matters so much in the case for EL is that the company is now faced with slower growth prospects, if not a continued pressure in its skin care business.
The drop in sales was so abrupt that even as most markets continued to grow, the slow recovery of Asia travel retail business was enough to more than offset this growth and ultimately drive the lower sales in the skin care segment we see above.
Nearly all developed and emerging markets grew organically, and outperformed our expectations to offset an even lower-than-expected recovery in our Asia travel retail business.
Source: Estee Lauder Q3 2023 Earnings Transcript
While growth outside of skin care could temporarily offset the headwinds in Asia, margins in makeup and hair care are already below zero.
The Free Cash Flow Yield
Even if Estee Lauder's topline figure stabilizes and the company returns to growth in the coming year, profitability is unlikely to recover anytime soon. As we saw above, headwinds in Asia might not dissipate quickly while at the same time expansion into adjacent product areas and intensifying competition will put more pressure on margins.
Having said that, investors should also consider that Estee Lauder now trades at a free cash flow yield of below 2% (see below). This could change slightly for the better, should demand recover later this year, but it also highlights the downside risk for shareholders.
The free cash flow yield should also be considered against the much higher yield on U.S. Treasuries, which now have significantly higher yield than EL.
This negative gap is a cause of concern and a clear sign of the pressure on Estee Lauder's management to improve free cash flow and more specifically net income over the next fiscal year. So far, the EPS is expected to partially recover to $5.31 during the next fiscal year, but the consensus estimate is still well-below the $7.2 figure during FY 2022.
Conclusion
In hindsight, the problems with Estee Lauder's share price were hard to miss. Although the business is well-positioned in one of the most profitable areas of the beauty and personal care sector, it was too concentrated both geographically and from products point of view. Although EL now trades at a significant discount to its late 2021 and early 2022 highs, the risks I highlighted a few years ago have not gone away.
Looking for better positioned high quality businesses in the consumer staples space?
You can gain access to my highest conviction ideas in the sector by subscribing to The Roundabout Investor, where I uncover conservatively priced businesses with superior competitive positioning and high dividend yields.
Performance of all high conviction ideas is measured by The Roundabout Portfolio, which has consistently outperformed the market since its initiation.
As part of the service I also offer in-depth market analysis, through the lens of factor investing and a watchlist of higher risk-reward investment opportunities. To learn more and gain access to the service, follow the link provided.
This article was written by
Vladimir Dimitrov is a former strategy consultant with a professional focus on business and intangible assets valuation. His professional background lies in solving complex business problems through the lens of overall business strategy and various valuation and financial modelling techniques.
Vladimir has also been exploring the concept of value investing and in particular finding companies with sustainable competitive advantages that also trade below their intrinsic value. He supplements his bottom-up approach with a more holistic view of the markets through factor investing techniques.
Vladimir made his first investment in farmland right out of high school in 2007 and consequently started investing through mutual funds at the bottom of the market in 2009. In the years that followed he has been focused on developing his own investment philosophy and has been managing a concentrated equity portfolio since 2016. Vladimir is LSE Alumni and a CFA charterholder .
All of Vladimir's content published on Seeking Alpha is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making investment decisions.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including a detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.