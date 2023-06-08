Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 08, 2023 11:34 AM ETSignet Jewelers Limited (SIG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.99K Followers

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call June 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Rob Ballew - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Gina Drosos - Chief Executive Officer

Joan Hilson - Chief Financial, Strategy and Services Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ike Boruchow - Wells Fargo

Lorraine Hutchinson - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Paul Lejuez - Citi

Mauricio Serna - UBS

Jim Sanderson - Northcoast Research

Dana Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group

Operator

Hello everyone, and welcome to the Signet Jewelers' Q1 Earnings Call. My name is Emily and I'll be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to our host Rob Ballew. Please go ahead.

Rob Ballew

Good morning. Welcome to Signet Jewelers’ first quarter earnings conference call. On the call today are Signet’s CEO, Gina Drosos; and Chief Financial, Strategy and Services Officer, Joan Hilson.

During today’s presentation, we will make certain forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not historical facts are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. We urge you to read the risk factors, cautionary language, and other disclosure in our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current report on Form 8-K. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to revise or publicly update forward-looking statements in-light of new information or future events.

During the call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. For further discussion of the non-GAAP financial measures, as well as reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, investors should review the news release we posted on our website at www.signetjewelers.com/investors.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Gina.

Gina Drosos

Thank you, Rob. We're happy to have you joining your first Signet earnings call

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.