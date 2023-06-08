Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (CNGO) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTC:CNGO) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Richard Veith - Investor Relations

Michael Hansen - Chief Executive Officer

Bob Munro - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Cengage Group Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2023 Investor Call.

[Operator Instructions] I will now turn the conference over to your host, Richard Veith, Treasurer at Cengage Group. You may begin.

Richard Veith

Good morning and welcome to Cengage Group’s fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year investor update. Joining me on the call are Michael Hansen, Chief Executive Officer; and Bob Munro, Chief Financial Officer. A copy of the slide presentation for today’s call has been posted to the company’s website at cengagegroup.com/investors.

The following discussion contains forward-looking statements within the Safe Harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as believe, expect, may, will, estimate, likely and similar words and are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and relate to future results and events and they are based on Cengage Group’s current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, and many of which are outside of our control. Many factors could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. You should consider such factors, many of which are subject to the risks and uncertainties discussed in the slide presentation, which accompanies this call, and in the Risk Factors section of our fiscal 2022 Annual Report for the year ended March 31, 2022 as maybe updated by our quarterly reports for fiscal year 2023. The company's fiscal 2023 annual report will be posted shortly. Any

