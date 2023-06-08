Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Debt Metrics: How To Interpret Them And When They Matter

Jun. 08, 2023 12:39 PM ETHD, KHC, KMB, LEG, LMT, MMM, MO, MSFT, OGN, PG, SO, TFC, TGT, USB, VFC3 Comments
Summary

  • The article discusses leverage ratios such as debt to assets, debt to equity, debt to EBITDA, and debt to free cash flow, as well as the interest coverage ratio.
  • Using company examples, I explain various definitions, when the individual metrics are best used, and when they are better avoided due to potential false positives or false negatives.
  • I show why the debt to free cash flow ratio and the interest coverage ratio (in relation to free cash flow) are my preferred metrics.
  • Investors should also consider other liabilities such as operating leases and pension-related obligations when analyzing a company's financial health.
  • Scenario analyses also help assess a company's debt servicing ability in a high interest environment.

Bombe von hundert Dollar Geldscheine mit einem brennenden Docht. Kurz vor der Explosion. Konzept der Finanzkrise

artoleshko/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Coming out of the pandemic, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates at an unprecedented pace. Over the course of about 15 months, the federal funds rate was raised to 5.25%, a level not seen since

Comparison of a balance sheet with a low debt to assets ratio (left) and a high debt to assets ratio (right)

Figure 1: Comparison of a balance sheet with a low debt to assets ratio (left) and a high debt to assets ratio (right) (own work)

Schematic representation of the decrease in equity when a company recognizes a goodwill impairment charge

Figure 2: Schematic representation of the decrease in equity when a company recognizes a goodwill impairment charge (own work)

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] vs. U.S. Bancorp [USB]: Comparison of debt to equity ratios before and after hypothetical realization of the losses in their held-to-maturity portfolios

Figure 3: Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] vs. U.S. Bancorp [USB]: Comparison of debt to equity ratios before and after hypothetical realization of the losses in their held-to-maturity portfolios (own work, based on the companies' 2023 first quarter 10-Qs).

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]: Debt to assets and debt to equity ratio since the spin-off from Altria Group, Inc. [MO]

Figure 4: Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]: Debt to assets and debt to equity ratio since the spin-off from Altria Group, Inc. [MO] (own work, based on the company's 2009 to 2022 10-Ks)

The Southern Company [SO]: Net financial debt to assets and net financial debt to equity ratio since 2017

Figure 5: The Southern Company [SO]: Net financial debt to assets and net financial debt to equity ratio since 2017 (own work, based on the company's 2017 to 2022 10-Ks)

Leggett & Platt, Inc. [LEG]: Net financial debt to trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA since 2020

Figure 6: Leggett & Platt, Inc. [LEG]: Net financial debt to trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA since 2020 (own work, based on the company's quarterly earnings releases)

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: Gross and net financial debt to normalized free cash flow; note that Microsoft's negative net debt to nFCF ratio indicates that the company has a net cash position on its balance sheet

Figure 7: Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: Gross and net financial debt to normalized free cash flow; note that Microsoft's negative net debt to nFCF ratio indicates that the company has a net cash position on its balance sheet (own work, based on the company's fiscal 2016 to fiscal 2022 10-Ks)

The Home Depot, Inc. [HD]: Long-term debt maturities as of year-end 2022

Figure 8: The Home Depot, Inc. [HD]: Long-term debt maturities as of year-end 2022 (own work, based on the company's 2022 10-K)

Tired of effortful investing strategies with uncertain prospects? As a former deep value investor, I learned to appreciate the benefits of a dividend-focused value strategy several years ago. My strategy puts an emphasis on capital preservation and steadily growing income. I write primarily about stocks I hold in my diversified dividend stock portfolio, which emphasizes high-quality value stocks that offer meaningful growth and long-term safety. Feel free to reach out to me via direct messaging here, on Twitter, or through the comments section of one of my articles. Hit the “Follow” button if you'd like to join me on my journey to financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HD,LOW,TFC, USB, VFC, PM, MO, SO, LEG, PG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The contents of this article and my comments are for informational purposes only and may not be considered investment and/or tax advice. I am neither a licensed investment advisor nor a licensed tax advisor. Furthermore, I am not an expert on taxes and related laws - neither in relation to the U.S. nor other geographies/jurisdictions. It is not my intention to give financial and/or tax advice, and I am in no way qualified to do so. I cannot be held responsible and accept no liability whatsoever for any errors, omissions, or for consequences resulting from the enclosed information. The writing reflects my personal opinion at the time of writing. If you intend to invest in the stocks or other investment vehicles mentioned in this article – or in any form of investment vehicle generally – please consult your licensed investment advisor. If uncertain about tax-related implications, please consult your licensed tax advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

