Hooker Furnishings (HOFT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 08, 2023 12:02 PM ETHooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT)
Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call June 8, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Paul Huckfeldt - SVP, Finance & Accounting and CFO

Jeremy Hoff - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Lebiedzinski - Sidoti

Barry Haimes - Sage Asset Management

John Deysher - Pinnacle Value

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Hooker Furnishings Corporation's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now hand the conference over to your speaker host, Mr. Paul Huckfeldt, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead sir.

Paul Huckfeldt

Thank you, Lydia. Good morning and welcome to our quarterly conference call to review financial results for the fiscal 2024 first quarter, which ended on April 30th, 2023. Joining me this morning is Jeremy Hoff, our Chief Executive Officer. We appreciate your participation this morning.

During our call, we may make forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. A discussion of factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from management's expectations is contained in our press release and SEC filing announcing our fiscal 2024 first quarter results.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of today and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after today's call.

This morning we reported consolidated net sales for the fiscal 2024 first quarter of $121.8 million, a decrease of $25.5 million or 17% compared to last year's first quarter. The revenue decline was driven by $20 million sales decrease in the Home Meridian segment due to lower sales of major furniture chains and mass merchants and to a lesser extent, a 15% decrease in domestic upholstery after

