Investment thesis

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) has been one of the best-performing stocks this year with a massive over 80% year-to-date rally. And this is the major reason I am not buying at current levels despite undervaluation. I think that there is a high probability of new selloffs this year because adverse catalysts in the macro environment are highly likely to happen. Moreover, many investors will realize their capital gains after such a massive rally. Therefore, I assign SPOT a "Hold" rating.

Company information

Spotify is the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service with a community of 489 million monthly active users [MAUs] across 184 countries and territories as of December 31, 2022. The company offers both Premium and Ad-Supported Services. There were 205 million Premium Subscribers as of the 2022 year-end, according to the company's latest 10-K report. SPOT is incorporated and domiciled in Luxembourg.

The company's fiscal year ends on December 31. There are two reportable segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. Revenue for the Premium segment is generated through subscription fees. Revenue for the Ad-Supported segment is generated through the sale of advertising. The Premium segment accounted for about 87% of the company's total sales and about 99% of the total gross profit in 2022.

Spotify's latest 10-K report

Financials

The company went public in 2018, so we have only financials available for the last eight years. I usually look at the past decade, but eight years trend also looks decent. Revenue compounded at a staggering 29% CAGR over the past eight years. The company's gross margin expanded significantly as the business scaled up. I like when companies are able to increase their profitability ratios from business expansion, though the gross margin has been stagnating since FY 2018. During the same period, revenue almost doubled.

Author's calculations

Operating profit has not demonstrated a sustainable positive path, because the company invests substantial amounts in R&D and SG&A.

Data by YCharts

I don't like that SG&A to revenue portion has not declined more than a mere two percent, given the revenue, which increased almost sixfold over the same period. About 19% SG&A to revenue ratio is very high given a 25% gross margin. I think that management also realizes that the company is able to sustain solid revenue growth with lower SG&A. That is why the company laid off about 6% of its workforce in January and recently announced that about 2% more to be cut as well. I see this as a positive sign for shareholders, meaning the management realizes the necessity to focus on margin expansion.

Seeking Alpha

As we can see from the above table, layoffs led to a substantial decrease in the SG&A to revenue ratio. Since the effect of layoffs is expected to be lagging due to severance costs, I would expect that this ratio will continue to improve throughout this year. The net change in cash was still negative in Q1, but the operating cash flow turned positive after a negative Q4 of 2022. This is a good sign that cost-cutting initiatives are working.

SPOT's balance sheet is in very good shape with a solid net cash position and sound liquidity metrics. A strong balance sheet is crucial in the current uncertain environment since it enables the company to weather even multiple-quarter storms.

Seeking Alpha

Valuation

Spotify stock demonstrated an impressive above 80% rally year-to-date. The stock significantly outperformed both the broad market and the technology sector (XLK). Seeking Alpha Quant valuation grade of SPOT is low at "D-".

Seeking Alpha

This is mainly due to significantly higher multiples of Spotify that the sector median level. On the other hand, if we look at the 5-year average valuation ratios of SPOT, they are currently much lower. So, signals from multiples analysis are mixed and I need to use one more approach to get more conviction.

I use a discounted cash flow [DCF] valuation approach for SPOT. The company is growing aggressively and an impressive 9.5% revenue CAGR is expected over the next decade by consensus estimates. Historical financial analysis suggests the company did not achieve sustainable FCF yet, but I believe it will definitely break even next year and expand it by at least one percentage point per year. I believe this is a very conservative assumption. For the discount rate I use 10% because I believe that the 8.2% projection from valueinvesting.io is too low given the risks inherent to growth companies.

Author's calculations

As you can see from the above spreadsheet, DCF suggests the stock is about 15% undervalued, with a fair value of the business at approximately $35 billion. The current market cap is at about $30 billion.

Overall, I believe that SPOT stock is undervalued, given rather conservative assumptions. But, after such a massive year-to-date rally, some investors might start realizing their capital gains, which will pressure the stock price down.

Risks to consider

The most obvious risk for Spotify, in my opinion, is a significantly intensifying competition in the streaming industry. As one of the pioneering platforms in the music streaming market, Spotify has enjoyed rapid subscribers and user growth. However, the streaming industry has experienced intensified competitive pressures as numerous new entrants have joined the race. Spotify also faces intense competition from giants like Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), and Google (GOOG). These behemoths possess vast resources that Spotify is unlikely to ever match. To win in the streaming competition they can easily start price wars to bite up the bigger part of the pie at Spotify's expense. Tech giants also have much more resources, both financial and human to introduce more cutting-edge features to their streaming services. I see competition as the biggest threat to Spotify's long-term success.

As we have seen over the several past decades, the music industry has been disrupted several times. Audio cassettes, compact discs, and MP3 music formats enjoyed rather short life cycles as each of them disrupted the predecessor. And then Apple came with its disruptive iTunes, which was kind of a "father" of the audio streaming industry. And all these disruptions happened just within the last thirty years. Therefore, there is a probability that audio streaming's life cycle can also be short.

Last but not least, Spotify's current market cap prices in significant revenue growth and rapid margins expansion. Failing to deliver the expected pace of revenue growth or failing to manage profitability efficiently as the business scales up will lead to downgrading the stock's target price. This risk is inherent to all growth companies, especially the ones that have not achieved sustainable profits yet.

Bottom line

I am not buying the stock and giving it a neutral rating. Despite an attractive valuation, I do so because many investors are highly likely to start realizing their capital gains after a massive year-to-date rally. I also believe external shocks in the broader environment are highly probable, which will pressure down stock prices, especially growth stocks like SPOT.