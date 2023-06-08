Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Baird's 2023 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 08, 2023 12:07 PM ETAutomatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.99K Followers

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Baird’s 2023 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference Call June 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Don McGuire - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Marcon - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Mark Marcon

Good morning, everybody. I'm Mark Marcon. I follow Human Capital Technology & Solutions for Baird. Our next presenting company is ADP. As I think, virtually everybody knows, ADP is the largest provider of payroll and HCM solutions, certainly in the U.S. and likely in the world paying one out of every six private sector employees in the U.S. Today, we are very pleased to have Don McGuire, the CFO with us. Don joined the company back in 1998 as the VP of Finance in ADP Canada and was most recently ADP's President of Employer Services on the international side. Also, in the audience we have, Danny Hussain and Matt Keating, two terrific folks on the IR team.

Don, welcome. I know you've got one slide, so we'll go into some prepared remarks and then we'll transition over to a fireside chat, which when you were looking at the smoke yesterday, seems quite literal.

Don McGuire

So Mark, thank you for the invitation. Thanks, everyone, for joining us this morning, so eager to get going. And I apologize, even though I am from Toronto, I've never experienced that smoke in my life. So other than a couple of weeks in Shanghai in the past, but it's very unusual and hopefully, it all passes quickly. But good morning, everyone. Just to launch in here to give a bit of an overview on the company. Many of you will know us, we are the leader in human capital management, and we're very proud of our footprint. We do pay one in six in the U.S., as Mark just said, we also pay in addition to 14 million people outside the United States, and

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.