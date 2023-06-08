Porsche AG: An Excellent Business But Not Cheap

Sjoerd van der Wal/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (OTCPK:DRPRF;OTCPK:DRPRY) is a highly profitable company with one of the strongest brands in the automotive world. The market certainly took note. From its IPO price of €82.5 (about $80.85 at the time) per proffered share (common stocks are not publicly traded) the stock has gained more than 40 percent to date.

Still, looking at the likes of Ferrari N.V. (RACE) one might wonder how much farther the stock may go. There are certainly similarities between the two brands: both are known for their sports cars and their racing heritage (in fact, just this weekend, they will directly compete for the first time in decades for the win at the legendary Le Mans 24 hour race). At closer examination, however, the companies are less comparable than they may appear and, arguably, there may be better yardsticks to measure Porsche’s valuation against. Below, I will lay out my thoughts and explain, why I do not see much more upside for Porsche at the current price.

A note on terminology: there are two companies with similar names, the aforementioned and Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCPK:POAHY;OTCPK:POAHF). Following, I refer to the carmaker as “Porsche”, while the latter will be referred to as “Porsche Holding” in the interest of brevity.

Product Line-Up

First, let’s take a look at Porsche’s product line-up. The 911 is the brand’s icon and I believe it can reasonably claim to be a luxury icon, too. However, the model line only accounts for less than 15 percent (precisely speaking 13.69 percent of Q1 unit sales; with only 0.06 percentage point YoY change).

SUVs make up more than half of unit sales. Those sales are more or less evenly split between the Macan, which I would qualify as premium but not hard luxury, and the Cayenne which depending on the trim ranges from accessible luxury to hard luxury. The Panamera which accounts for a little more than 10 percent of unit sales is similarly positioned to the Cayenne. The thing with SUVs (and to a lesser extent the Panamera) is that they are primarily still a means of transportation (as opposed to a – albeit very expensive - toy). Unlike a Ferrari, those models may be a family’s primary vehicle. There is also a significant share of B2B sales, I assume. Although the company does not report those separately, the fact that authorized Porsche dealers explicitly offer services to fleet customers is quite telling evidence. As such, they are more sensitive to overall economic conditions.

Additionally, a little over 5 percent of unit sales consists of the (relative) entry level Cayman/Boxster models. These are primarily toy cars, but their price point puts them in the premium rather than the luxury range.

So, in terms of product line-up, Porsche does not even come close to Ferrari. Limited models aside, Porsche’s high end products overlap with Ferrari’s entry level (a very relative term, indeed) offerings on the scale of luxuriousness.

Porsche seems to be a closer peer to Mercedes-Benz Group AG’s (OTCPK:MBGAF;OTCPK:MBGYY) eponymous car brand, as I have previously argued. In fact, for every Porsche model line except the Cayman/Boxster and arguably the Taycan (the Mercedes EQS, while roughly in the same ballpark price-wise is a different kind of car, despite both being four-door sedans) there is a competing Mercedes Benz vehicle at a similar price point. Of course, it has to be taken into account, that Mercedes’ range is broader, containing vehicles positioned (far) below Porsche’s entry level as well.

Financials

Porsche’s operating margins are impressive at 18.2 percent (excluding the financial services and consulting business). Mercedes-Benz Cars is closer (14.9 percent) as is BMW AG’s (OTCPK:BAMXF;OTCPK:BYMOF;OTCPK:BMWYY) overall car business – which includes the Mini and Rolls-Royce brands - (12.1 percent); all figures as of Q1 2023. Still, Ferrari is ahead with a 26.9 percent operating margin as of Q1.

The company’s balance sheet shows considerable strength. Porsche reports net industrial liquidity €5.7 billion of March 31st. Paired with ample cash flows (Q1 net automotive cashflow: 1.4 billion; +83 percent YoY), that makes the company well equipped to weather an environment of (relatively) high and rising interest rates. And going forward, I expect it to get even stronger.

In terms of margin, I, admittedly, see little room for further improvements. Given the upcoming electrification of the majority of the product portfolio - the stated target being 80 percent EV share of sales by 2030 - I find the long term target of 20 percent operating margin rather ambitious. Especially, since the segments due to switch to all EV are those with more direct competition (namely, the SUVs and sedans). Notably, automotive R&D cost increased visibly YoY (Q1: + 17.8 percent).

At the same time, Porsche is banking on the availability of e-fuels in order to be able to retain ICE offerings for its most emotional products such as the 911. In order to secure sufficient supply by 2035, meaningful investment will be necessary. I, therefore, expect Porsche to spend considerably more than the $100 million already invested in the technology, in coming years.

But even with stagnating or slightly lower margins, I believe that unit growth in the mid-single digits is possible which should more than compensate this effect. Growth rates such as the 18 percent increase in deliveries are, of course, misleading as they are the result of negative impacts of the coronavirus (more precisely of government measures related to the virus). But the company appears well on course to meet or even slightly exceed the upper end of its 2023 revenue forecast (€42 billion, meaning a 11.6 percent increase YoY). I expect a full year operating profit in the vicinity of €7.5 billion.

Group Dependence

One important point is that Porsche relies significantly on of intergroup synergies with other Volkswagen brands (and vice versa). For example, the Cayenne lineup shares a technical platform with the Volkswagen Touareg, Audi Q7 and Bentley Bentayga models and all four models are assembled at Volkswagen’s Bratislava, Slovakia plant. The Macan, meanwhile, is based off the Audi Q5. Ferrari on the other hand has virtually no links to its former parent FCA – which is now a part of Stellantis N.V. (STLA) – other than it being a supplier of engines to Maserati (with the deal set to end around December of this year). Without those synergies, Porsche’s margins would certainly be somewhat less impressive. That should be factored into a (hypothetical) standalone valuation of the company outside of the Volkswagen group. Furthermore, it should not be entirely disregarded, that on the flip side there is also a certain exposure to potential quality issues on the part of sister brands, as far as shared platforms and parts are concerned.

Sub-Par Governance

Porsche has certain disadvantages in terms of governance structure, too, I believe. First, the company’s majority shareholder Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VLKAF;OTCPK:VWAGY;OTCPK:VWAPY) is a governance nightmare of its own. To keep it brief: half the board consists of employee representatives (which is normal for German joint stock companies above a threshold of 2000 employees) and two of the remaining seats are by law filled with government appointees (which is only the case for this very specific entity).

More importantly, Oliver Blume is CEO of both Porsche and Volkswagen. Ex officio, he has a fiduciary duty to shareholders (crucially, that means all shareholders, not only Volkswagen and/or Porsche Holding). Inherently, there is a potential conflict of interest, if this whenever a situation arises where what is best for Porsche on an isolated basis is not best for other group companies. The double role has also been vocally criticized at Volkswagen’s general meeting by shareholders such as money manager Union Investment.

To be clear: I do not view the aforementioned factors as a dealbreaker per se. Nonetheless, I will certainly factor them in when valuing a company.

Valuation

So how should Porsche be valued? As shown above, it does not deserve multiples like Ferrari. Mercedes Benz Cars is probably the closer comparison. Mercedes-Benz Cars as a standalone business would deserve a P/E-multiple of around 10 in my opinion (I previously explained why here). Valuing Porsche above that is certainly justified, as it is positioned higher overall (particularly, by not offering entry level vehicles). Furthermore, I would argue, that the brand is perceived as somewhat more prestigious, similar prices notwithstanding. Currently, Porsche trades at a P/E-ratio close to 20. A valuation of double where I see Mercedes Benz Cars is certainly not cheap. Especially, taking into account the aforementioned governance issues and the fact that Mercedes Benz Group pays a much more attractive dividend Porsche has proposed a dividend of €1.01 per preferred share, translating to a yield of 0.86 percent, pending shareholder approval. As per the dividend policy, from next year onward the dividend should be closer to €3 per share, translating to a forward yield of around 2.5 percent for 2024 (the target being a distribution of around 50 percent of after-tax profits). Mercedes Benz Group on the other hand paid €5.2 (a dividend yield of more than 7 percent).

Neither would I necessarily qualify this valuation, ambitious as it is, to be unreasonably high. We are, after all, talking about a quality business overall with only minor flaws here and there. But I lack the imagination to see meaningful upside. For the time being, I therefore see Porsche as a hold rather than a buy. If, however, the stock were to dip into the lower €90ies (that is $100 dollar or below; $10 or below for the ADR) it would begin to look more like a buy to me.

Conclusion

I believe Porsche is a highly profitable carmaker and its balance sheet is more than healthy. Its strong brand enables it to maintain profit margins above most of the industry. The share price seems to accurately reflects all this. However, it should still be measured against other carmakers and not against the (non-car) luxury sector, as Ferrari is.

On the other hand, I doubt that the company will be able to increase relative profitability much further. I see unit growth continuing for the foreseeable future, but on a slower pace from 2024 onwards. While I see no need to hurry to buy the stock right now, I certainly acknowledge, that it would an interesting investment if were to dip below $100.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.