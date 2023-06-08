SandRidge Energy Starts To Return Capital To Shareholders
Summary
- SandRidge Energy, Inc. paid out a $2 per share special dividend and also instituted a $0.10 per share quarterly dividend.
- It also announced a $75 million share repurchase program.
- SandRidge should still end 2023 with over $7 per share in cash, before the impact of any share repurchases.
- SandRidge is likely to continue with a below maintenance capex budget in the current commodity pricing environment.
- Drawing down reserves and its cash balance may result in SandRidge providing a high amount of dividend income combined with capital losses.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Distressed Value Investing. Learn More »
SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) announced a $2 per share special dividend in May 2023, while it also instituted a $0.10 per share quarterly dividend and a $75 million share repurchase program.
The return of capital to shareholders is a welcome move, although SandRidge no longer looks undervalued based on the long-term $75 WTI oil and $3.75 NYMEX commodity prices that I use. At those commodity prices, I estimate SandRidge's value at $14.85 to $17.00 per share, down from last month due to the special dividend payment reducing its cash on hand.
Dividends And Share Repurchases
SandRidge declared a one-time $2 per share dividend to shareholders of record on May 24th. This dividend is payable on June 7th and adds up to approximately $74 million.
SandRidge had around $288 million in cash on hand at the end of Q1 2023, so pro forma for this special dividend payment, it would have $214 million in cash remaining.
SandRidge also announced an ongoing quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, which adds up to around $15 million in dividend payments per year (at its current share count). The first quarterly dividend payment is expected in August 2023.
As well, SandRidge has gained approval for a $75 million share repurchase program. The repurchases will be done on the open market using cash on hand.
Updated Outlook For The Remainder Of 2023
The current strip for the last three quarters of 2023 has improved slightly to $72 to $73 WTI oil and $2.55 Henry Hub natural gas. At those commodity prices, SandRidge is projected to generate $114 million in oil and gas revenues during the last three quarters of 2023.
SandRidge's projected interest income has been trimmed due to its reduced cash balance (after dividend payments) as well as the potential for further spending on share repurchases.
|Type
|Barrels/Mcf
|$ Per Unit
|$ Million
|Oil
|740,000
|$71.50
|$53
|NGLs
|1,200,000
|
$23.50
|$29
|Natural Gas
|13,900,000
|$2.30
|$32
|Interest Income
|$6
|Total Revenue
|$120
With $54 million in projected free cash flow during the last three quarters of 2023, SandRidge would end the year with $261 million in cash on hand (a bit over $7 per share) if it didn't do any share repurchases and assuming no further changes in working capital.
|$ Million
|Lease Operating Expense
|$31
|Production Taxes
|$7
|Cash General & Administrative
|$8
|Capital Expenditures
|$20
|Total
|$66
Estimated Valuation
Due to the $2 special dividend (with an ex-dividend date in May), SandRidge's estimated value now ends up at approximately $14.85 per share to $17.00 per share in a long-term $75 WTI oil and $3.75 Henry Hub gas environment.
SandRidge's dividend-adjusted share price has increased by over $4 since I looked at it last month, while commodity prices have gone up only modestly. SandRidge's share price is now within my valuation range for it, albeit towards the low end of that range.
Potential For Additional Special Dividends
At $75 WTI oil and $3.75 Henry Hub natural gas, I believe that SandRidge could generate around $70 million in free cash flow in 2024. This assumes a limited capex budget that results in a high-single digits decline in production. At current strip (close to $70 WTI oil and $3.45 NYMEX gas) instead, SandRidge's free cash flow would end up closer to $60 million in 2024.
Thus depending on how much it spends on share repurchases, SandRidge could also declare another significant special dividend (such as $1.50 per share) without reducing its cash balance by much.
A total of $1.90 in dividends in 2024 would be a 12.6% dividend yield at SandRidge's current share price.
Portfolio Management
SandRidge may continue with a strategy of having a limited capex budget (it was requiring over $80 oil and $4 natural gas to consider higher development activity levels) resulting in declining production levels. This situation combined with large dividends (combined special plus quarterly) would likely result in SandRidge's share price declining as its reserves and cash balance shrinks. The total returns could still be decent due to the dividends though.
Thus, SandRidge Energy, Inc. could have a place in one's portfolio as a security that generates a significant amount of dividend income combined with capital losses.
Conclusion
SandRidge Energy has started to return money to shareholders. It has paid out a $2 per share special dividend and is initiating a regular $0.10 per share quarterly dividend. It has also started a $75 million share repurchase program.
SandRidge is still projected to end 2023 with a large amount ($261 million) in cash on hand, less whatever it spends on share repurchases. This cash balance plus its potential to generate $60 million to $70 million in free cash flow in 2024 with a below maintenance capex budget would allow it to declare a significant special dividend in 2024 as well if it chooses to do so.
At over $15 per share, SandRidge Energy, Inc. stock is now trading within my estimated valuation range for it at $75 oil and $3.75 natural gas. Significant dividend payouts would decrease the estimated value of its shares, though, due to the depletion of SandRidge's reserves and cash balance in the current commodity pricing environment.
Free Trial Offer
We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.
This article was written by
Elephant Analytics has also achieved a top 50 score on the Bloomberg Aptitude Test measuring financial aptitude (out of nearly 200,000 test takers). He has also achieved a score (153) in the 99.98th percentile on the WAIS-III IQ test and has led multiple teams that have won awards during business and strategy competitions involving numerical analysis. In one such competition, he captained his team to become North American champions, finishing ahead of top Ivy League MBA teams, and represented North America in the Paris finals.
Elephant Analytics co-founded a company that was selected as one of 20 companies to participate in an start-up incubator program that spawned several companies with $100+ million valuations (Lyft, Life360, Wildfire). He also co-founded a mobile gaming company and designed the in-game economic models for two mobile apps (Absolute Bingo and Bingo Abradoodle) with over 30 million in combined installs.
Legal Disclaimer: Elephant Analytics' reports, premium research service and other writings are personal opinions only and should not be considered as investment advice. Only registered investment advisors can provide personalized investment advice. While Elephant Analytics attempts to provide reports that include accurate facts, investors should do their own diligence and fact checking prior to making their own decisions.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.