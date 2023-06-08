Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Presents at Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global Consumer Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 08, 2023 12:28 PM ETThe Procter & Gamble Company (PG)
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global Consumer Conference June 8, 2023 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Andre Schulten - CFO

Jon Moeller - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Steve Powers - Deutsche

Operator

P&G would like to remind you that today's discussion will include a number of forward-looking statements. If you will refer to P&G's most recent 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K reports, you will see a discussion of factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from these projections. Additionally, the company has posted on its Investor Relations website, www.pginvestor.com, a full reconciliation of non-GAAP and other financial measures.

Steve Powers

Good morning. Welcome back. Welcome to Day 3 of the Global Consumer Conference. I'm thrilled to kick us off with Procter & Gamble. With us from P&G today are Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, Jon Moeller; as well as Chief Financial Officer, Andre Schulten.

The way that we're going to structure the next 40 minutes is that Andre and Jon will tag team on a relatively brief presentation. Walk us through current stated affairs at P&G and then set the stage, and then we'll use the bounce of time for Q&A.

And with that, I will hand it over to Andre.

Andre Schulten

Good morning, everyone. So I want to start today with a review of results, and then Jon will deep dive to our strategies, and we look forward to answering any questions after that.

So starting with results, very strong 3 quarters of the fiscal year and what continues to be still a challenging cost and operational environment for us and the industry. Organic sales up 7%. And within this, we're seeing improving organic volume trends going from minus 6% in quarter 2 to minus 3% in quarter 3, and we expect the trends

