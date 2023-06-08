Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 08, 2023 12:35 PM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.99K Followers

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference Call June 8, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jim Kelly - Chief Financial Officer

Filip Dubovsky - Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Roger Song - Jefferies

Roger Song

Alright. Welcome, everyone. Day 2 2023 Jefferies Healthcare Conference. My name is Roger Song, one of the senior biotech analysts in the U.S. Next presenting company is Novavax. Welcome Filip and Jim.

Jim Kelly

Alright.

Roger Song

Alright. So this is a fireside chat. And I am going to ask a few questions, and hopefully, we can have a good dialogue.

Jim Kelly

Alright. Fantastic. Thanks for having us.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Roger Song

Yes. Thank you. Okay. Let’s get started since I think earlier this year, you have the new CEO lay out some pretty kind of promising strategy for your company? And maybe just remind us what are the key priorities at this moment for Novavax and how should investor focus on Novavax moving forward?

Jim Kelly

Well – and once again, thank you, Roger and Jefferies for having us here today. Filip is folks with me, our President of R&D. And thank you for everybody in person. I think the question you are asking is the exact right way to start. And the way you are asking where should investors focus, it is right in line with where we are focused. Our key three priorities are, first and foremost, it’s making sure we have that updated variant vaccine available for the fall 2023 season that’s aligned with regulatory agencies that is competitive in terms of its presentation and on time and in the right quantity and so an exceptionally important priority for the company for which we have incredible focus all of us. The second important priority, it’s about ensuring that we reduce spend. We gate our activities. We ensure we have that cash runway through

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.