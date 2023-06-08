Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference Call June 8, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jim Kelly - Chief Financial Officer

Filip Dubovsky - Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Roger Song - Jefferies

Roger Song

Alright. Welcome, everyone. Day 2 2023 Jefferies Healthcare Conference. My name is Roger Song, one of the senior biotech analysts in the U.S. Next presenting company is Novavax. Welcome Filip and Jim.

Jim Kelly

Alright.

Roger Song

Alright. So this is a fireside chat. And I am going to ask a few questions, and hopefully, we can have a good dialogue.

Jim Kelly

Alright. Fantastic. Thanks for having us.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Roger Song

Yes. Thank you. Okay. Let’s get started since I think earlier this year, you have the new CEO lay out some pretty kind of promising strategy for your company? And maybe just remind us what are the key priorities at this moment for Novavax and how should investor focus on Novavax moving forward?

Jim Kelly

Well – and once again, thank you, Roger and Jefferies for having us here today. Filip is folks with me, our President of R&D. And thank you for everybody in person. I think the question you are asking is the exact right way to start. And the way you are asking where should investors focus, it is right in line with where we are focused. Our key three priorities are, first and foremost, it’s making sure we have that updated variant vaccine available for the fall 2023 season that’s aligned with regulatory agencies that is competitive in terms of its presentation and on time and in the right quantity and so an exceptionally important priority for the company for which we have incredible focus all of us. The second important priority, it’s about ensuring that we reduce spend. We gate our activities. We ensure we have that cash runway through prioritization of efforts to make sure we have got all the runway we need to meet the first priority and importantly, allow this company to evolve from a pandemic era into an endemic era company in the right-size and scope and our recent announcements certainly put us on that track. And then finally, important third priority is about highlighting the value and creating value with our technology platform. And certainly, increasingly across not only the COVID results we have seen, but some really pressing early Phase 2 results around our flu, flu kick and high-dose COVID and certainly, most recently some information around some of our partners, Serum around malaria vaccine, R21. But given that, I might hand off to Filip, because I think that’s some really compelling information that we have had just recently.

Filip Dubovsky

Yes, right. So it’s almost like set for different buckets of value. Certainly, the clinical candidates that we have disclosed that data in the last earnings call and those are all quite promising, right. I mean the flu data we showed, we went against the market leaders in that space, which is really Sanofi. And if you want to beat Sanofi, we have a candidate for you right now and the flu combination with COVID data also very good. These were non-inferior results once again to market flu vaccines in comparable with what we saw with our COVID vaccine. So we see a way forward with that as well. So those have been derisked largely. I mean, the technical risk from a Phase 3 perspective now is quite low for those two programs. There is the partner program that Jim mentioned as far as the R21, the malaria vaccine candidate that’s now licensed in Ghana and Nigeria and that’s going through additional licensures through our partner, Serum. But that really shows that we have taken this Matrix asset, reduce it to practice. And now we have a giant safety database from our COVID vaccine that shows us adjuvant works well and is competitive from a reaction perspective for our other adjuvant systems. And there is finally the very early pipeline, which we haven’t talked about, but our preclinical candidates that also have value. And I guess what people look at our results from our technology like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation that we have signed that recently to allow them access to our adjuvant for diseases they are interested in largely [indiscernible] this first instance. So that’s ongoing. And we expect further recognition use of our adjuvant in those fields.

Roger Song

Excellent. Okay. Maybe let’s drill down one by one for those strategic pillars. We start from this top line, the revenue, the core business of the COVID. I remember you provided the revenue guidance for 2023, 1.4 to 1.6. Maybe just pass out what’s the component within this revenue guidance and how confident you are for each component? Thank you.

Jim Kelly

Certainly. You are correct, on our Q1 call, we provided full year guidance, total revenue of 1.4 to 1.6. And the components of that guidance are: first, grant revenue. As you remember, we have under Operation Warp Speed, an exceptionally important partner in the U.S. government and the remaining amounts that we are expecting this year are $340 million to $360 million for grant revenue. And then the remaining approximately $1 billion to $1.24 billion is product sales under our APAs. Now if I were to break down a little bit further, the product sales under APAs. And actually, what I will do is I’ll use the midpoint, because the midpoint is $1.5 billion. We have got approximately $800 million that is linked to secured APAs. These are some of our pandemic era APAs that we’ve spread out over future periods and we’ve got secured delivery schedules for approximately $800 million worth.

In addition to that, we have got $350 million at the midpoint is our estimate for the U.S. market. When we look at the sizing for the U.S. market at approximately $350 million at the midpoint, we think that is, call it, low to mid percentage market share and we acknowledge that any new entrant into a market, they are going to need to temper their enthusiasm in terms of expectations. We think we appropriately have done so in establishing that estimate. So now you have the $800 million secured, $350 million tied to the U.S. market, which is uncontracted at this time, and then finally, the midpoint on grants at $350 million. And so those are your components.

Roger Song

Awesome. For this $800 million, let’s say, ex-U.S. APA, I remember you have in total 2.1 APA probably at this point, you think you will spread out 2023, 2024, maybe into 2025 to deliver all of those. So how secure is this $800 million ex-U.S. APA at this moment? Do you already have the order from those countries and that you just start to manufacture and deliver?

Jim Kelly

Yes. So really good question and thank you, because that’s a question we often get from investors as well. We are purposely noting them as secured delivery schedules. And in our Q1 disclosure, you will see this in our Q, we speak about early in Q1, renegotiating our APA for approximately 20 million doses for Europe. And then we had also gone through negotiations and this is part of spreading out doses over time with both Australia and New Zealand also disclosed. And so this delivery schedule reflects recent renegotiations for deliveries. Now that said, that’s where we are today, that’s our expectation. Certainly, countries can do things that you don’t expect in the future, but these are per delivery schedules in our contracts.

Roger Song

Yes, absolutely. You all had some kind of uncertainty associated. I remember on the one earnings call, I believe maybe, Jim, from you, you say you have $500 million inflow in 2Q, 3Q. Is that a part of this $800 million or I believe you have some other secured $100 million negotiation from those countries? Maybe just elaborate on what that $500 million inflow comes from?

Jim Kelly

Yes. Alright. Great question. So one of the things that we spoke to and I spoke to on our most recent call is that in terms of our cash runway, here are some not only – here is how we characterized it. We ended the first quarter with $637 million in cash, but we acknowledge that, hey, we were – we have made great progress in reducing our liabilities. And part of that was $140 million in liabilities that we were paying off in April, okay and it related to a par resolution and UK payment. So if you started with 637 and you back out 140, you are at about 500. Add to that, the 500 that Roger just referenced. And that $1 billion that we have in terms of cash runway to put us in a position to be prepared for the fall vaccination season. And then in terms of the components of those Q2, Q3 cash inflows, the following. We had $100 million that has been both negotiated, and we’ve already received in April, tied to a renegotiated or dose cancellation, you are an APA, so that’s the first 100. Our run rate in terms of grant revenue, well, that’s about 150 to 200 over that period. So now you’ve got 250 to 300, and then the balance is net cash from APAs. And so that’s the cash runway up through the fall season.

Roger Song

Excellent. Excellent. That’s very good. Thank you for the clarification. And then now we talk about the fourth season because that’s also part of the revenue guidance related to the U.S. market. And we know the VRBPAC is going to have meeting June 15 in the coming weeks. And how does media impact your strategy and the potential the revenue in this year because they believe they’re going to select the strain to be manufactured. And also, you have some kind of inventory kind of building kind of start to risk manufacturing. How this will impact the strategy and also what’s your current expectation about this VRBPAC meeting outcome?

Filip Dubovsky

Yes, you’re right. We’ve been very public about approach to getting the strain selected and really mimics what is done on the flu side of the business that, in general, manufactures at risk. And there’s ongoing dialogue a two-way dialogue between regulators and manufacturers. There’s a nerve case when regulators have pushed forward a flu strain that is not manufacturable and some of them are. So this is usual business between regulators and companies that’s been ongoing that on the COVID space. Now you are probably aware that WHO has made a straight recommendation. And we’ve heard recent comments from Peter Malkin in the FDA as well as Marco from the EMA about what their expectations are. And that’s really in line with what our thinking is. I’ve previously disclosed that we were in the midst of manufacturing 115 as well as 116 – 1.5 versus 116. And those are ongoing. They are meeting next week, we had our last meeting with the FDA just yesterday – in preparation for the VRBPAC. It’s – our expectation is that it’s not going to stray significantly from what’s been announced by WHO. Those guys talk as well. So they’re trying to get a global recommendation put out there because a fragmented market would really generate chaos vaccine side of the prices. So we’re going in optimistic that it’s been really in line with the strategy we put in place.

Roger Song

Yes. Got it. And one of the key feature of Novavax vaccine, you do have this cross-reactive kind of activity there. Understanding probably they will select the stream most prevalent, maybe already you have the data from the manufacturer. So if they kind of out of brew kind of selection, is that possible you can still kind of react to that and timely to deliver for the fall?

Filip Dubovsky

Yes. So there are almost two components to that. If there is like strain approach, which, once again, harkens back to influenza if you can demonstrate to the strain you have in hand is antigenically like to that, which is recommended and they allow you to use it. So these are small change – small amino acid changes that show that. Now you’re right, we do have the benefit of a very broad immune response. I think that’s really more relevant to future drift, forward drift versus the strain selection itself, the strains that are prevalent right now, 15, 116, 2.3 and 19 are really very, very similar. There are single amino acid differences in the recipe binding domain. So we expect all those to perform well. We will be presenting data on this next week.

Roger Song

Excellent. Great. And then maybe we can touch a little bit on the second pillar in terms of the cost reduction and the cash runway. And I believe you’re having some global restructuring and cost reduction. Maybe just kind of give us a little bit more – remind us the details and also how this will operationally impact your other ex-U.S. and the U.S. commercial sales?

Jim Kelly

Yes, certainly. And as you know, this improvement to our cost structure, reducing cost is into such an important pillar of our big three priorities for this year. We entered this year with just continued appreciation of our technology platform, but acknowledge that we had a significant financial burden in the form of current liabilities that we needed to address coming into the year as a part of our 10-K, we announced a going concern. And specifically around it, we noted that we have an operating plan that we believe that if we execute against that provides sufficient cash flow. However, it’s not without risk. I mean there’s significant risk, of course, tied to the ever-changing COVID market and delivery vaccine. We do think we’ve got a great plan.

We also noted that we had outstanding arbitration. And so for all those reasons, we recognize that we needed to reduce cost. We needed to gate and reduce the size and scope of our operations, and then I’ll suggest that on our earnings call. So – what we’ve announced is that we are moving to the intent of reducing our R&D plus SG&A by 40% to 50% as compared to 2022 by the full year 2024. And so this is a significant change in size and scope of our operations as we size the company to the endemic opportunity. I should note that this excludes the Phase 3 or any investment in a Phase 3 program like flu kick or stand-alone flu. And when you look at the components of that resizing of our organization, it is driven by significant reduction in sizing and rationalization of our manufacturing network. It was a 25% approximately overall reduction in our workforce, 20% of our full-time employees and the remainder coming from contractors. We had a far more focused prioritization of our pipeline to make sure we maintain that focus on the top priority and then some consolidation around facilities. But all of which with an eye towards, let’s get this company right-sized for success. Let’s make sure we retain the key talent that we need to be successful in that first priority, and have that cash runway and ready to perform this fall and deliver against our mission of getting that updated vaccine out to the markets globally.

Roger Song

Excellent. Since you mentioned this going concern, let’s talk a little bit because that’s underlying risk in investors’ mind. So in terms of this current liability one of the big chunk is from the Gavi kind of arbitration. I know it’s a legal issue, you probably cannot comment too much. But what is the potential outcome from there and also potential kind of process? Because my base case you’re probably not going to fully pay, repay everything. Of course, you have your stand, say, okay, you don’t need to pay anything, but you probably think it the other way. So how should we think about the different scenario and how you baking to your operational financial plan?

Jim Kelly

Well, I do appreciate you asking the question because, of course, we get that asked by investors quite often. Because it is a legal matter and in arbitration, of course, very limited things that we can say, but I will share the following, that we have got a strong belief in our merits in this case, we do not believe the amounts that are under dispute are approximately $700 million. We do not believe we owe those amounts. But with that said, we have got great respect for Gavi. We have got a shared mission. We genuinely do. We want to serve these low-income markets with both our COVID vaccine and you heard about the malaria vaccine. And it does create some degree of frustration on our part that we have got the shared mission and great opportunity to work together and we would hope that we can, right, that we can put these things behind us. I can’t speak to specifics around the arbitration beyond saying – in reliance on our U.S. and UK council, they note that if you just look at the time line, should this go to a formal arbitration in, which is inherently uncertain, it would be unlikely this year. It would be more likely to play out any decision next year in 2024. Certainly not a guarantee there, but that’s as we just look at timelines and our thinking on it. But I do go back to the shared mission, and our respect for Gavi and our desire to continue to serve those people globally in those markets.

Roger Song

Awesome. That’s – yes, that’s good to thank you for some of the additional kind of comments. I know it’s kind of a legal issue. You cannot have too much details. I think Novavax as one of the few manufacturers can do a very highly effective and the safe kind of vaccine, you have – you are serving the global public health. Gavi probably share the same vision.

Jim Kelly

Absolutely.

Roger Song

Yes. Okay. Alright. So, we have a couple more minutes and talk about the third pillar. So, the third pillar is related to pipeline, your platform and also the opportunity. Maybe just overall, what is the business development and corporate development kind of the process so far and I believe you hired executive focusing on this and the progress there.

Jim Kelly

Yes. I will provide me just an initial comment here and then Filip will provide a lot more updates regarding the different categories of value. But you are right, [indiscernible] joined us recently. And just with a great career out of Sanofi and exceptionally talented. When we talked about our cost structure, where we are going as a company and our focus, we noted that we had not excluded – we had not included in that forward-looking guidance on our cost structure, the advancement of our pipeline, whether it’s flu, flu-kick or even some of the early-stage opportunities. And when we think about our value, it is really taking advantage of our commercial footprint, the technology platform in all of its components, including Matrix-M. And I guess that’s where I am going to hand off to Filip because there is so much exciting here to be shared regarding our platform.

Filip Dubovsky

Yes. And I guess I covered the details at the top of the hour, but I think it’s probably worthwhile to just loop back to the early results that we announced in the last quarter, meaning – and those are still partial results. We haven’t really received any more data from that data set yet. But they were quite favorable, and we were gratified to see them. And I would like Jim said, we don’t – we have also stated that we don’t have the budget to advance us through late-stage development at this point. And that’s really a feature of some of the partnering work that Annalena is looking into doing because these things are right to be advanced. In some of these fields we think we probably have a superior product. In other fields, we think we are probably ahead of the competition with the combination vaccine itself. So, we do think there is a ton of value there that needs to be unlocked. And once we get the resources straightened out for that, I think it’s going to be – going forward, we have built our manufacturing capacity globally. We know we can make vaccines in our adjuvant works. We know it’s licensable through our greater than 40 licenses we have for COVID. So, it really is pretty much a DRS program, DRS2 programs. If you think about the combination influenza as well as the standalone flu vaccine. And I guess the last thing we talked about was this concept of this high dose COVID vaccine for the older adult market. This is one that really mimics what’s been done on the flu side of things, we are boosting people who have been serially exposed to a illness. In this case, COVID, you do better when you have more antigen in those vaccines. And we did in fact see a signal that with our high-dose COVID vaccine, we were getting better immune responses. And this is to follow that up. We have a Phase 2 study that will be starting in the next handful of months to look at for the dosage levels and adjuvant levels to see if we, in fact do have something that is more promising in that space. And that’s really more important in the ex-U.S. market. That’s where the ex-U.S. market is focused more in trying to save healthcare consumption in older adults, once again, very much mimicking our ex-U.S. to us in for influenza.

Roger Song

Awesome. And then just clarify for the COVID-flu combo and flu alone, probably your way for the partner and then just try to do this. And then for COVID high dose, it will take into the Phase 2, but what’s the strategy there in the next.

Jim Kelly

Yes. So, that’s an important point of clarification. I think where we are today is that we have got an exceptional platform. It keeps being validated through clinical data, either our own or our partners, so talking about standalone flu, flu-kick and the malaria data. And when you have got great data it creates options. And those options could include our ability to move forward ourselves or contemplate having partners. So, I wouldn’t necessarily noted as a partner-only strategy, but rather a part of a continuum that comes from what is a validated and effective – safe and effective technology platform that is further boosted by great clinical data. We have got really enticing initial Phase 2 data more to come, but the initial data readout is really promising for flu and flu-kick. And as I have said, that creates options for us, either to kind of seek our own path forward or perhaps some partners.

Roger Song

Excellent. Thanks for all the very insightful strategic kind of sharing. Maybe just on the top of the hour, what the – any last minute kind of thing you want to discuss, we haven’t touched.

Jim Kelly

I think as we are looking forward in the coming days, so if investors are looking at us in sort of the unlocking of value here at Novavax. I think that the next three months to four months are just amazing period of time to really unlock some of that value. And it’s everything from learning more about our performance in the fall season to have a protein-based vaccine that our market research tells us there are patients, physicians, healthcare systems and providers who would really like to have a protein choice. And so I think the ability to showcase that this fall and moving through both the label, the recommendations and the presentation to be competitive this fall is going to be a really important next three months to four months where this plays out. I think that as data continues to come out with respect to the Phase 2 flu-kick also continued validation of our technology platform. So, I think it’s an exceptionally important window and then, of course, progress on all three of the pillars, including continued refinement of our cost structure, cash runway, with an eye towards creating long-term value.

Roger Song

Excellent. Thank you. Thank you, Jim and Filip, and thank you everyone for attending.

Filip Dubovsky

Thanks Roger.

Jim Kelly

Alright. Thank you.