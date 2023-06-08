Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Apple's Vision Pro: Not The Next Big Thing, But A Sign Of Things To Come

Jun. 08, 2023 1:00 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)MSFT4 Comments
Mark Hibben profile picture
Mark Hibben
Summary

  • The Vision Pro headset is far better than competitors such as the Meta Quest Pro, but it still won’t be enough to win over consumers, in my view.
  • Even a technology powerhouse like Apple couldn’t turn HoloLens into a cool consumer product, but augmented reality is the true destination rather than mixed reality.
  • Vision Pro is, as the name suggests, for professional users, mostly Apple developers.
  • Investor takeaways: investors should not be concerned about near-term sales of Vision Pro.
Apple Unveils New Products At Its Worldwide Developers Conference

Justin Sullivan

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) unveiled its Vision Pro mixed reality headset to much fanfare during CEO Tim Cook’s World Wide Developer Conference keynote. We were told that Vision Pro represents a new “era of spatial computing”, but the price

Hypothetical user of mixed reality headset

An artist's conception of the Apple mixed reality headset prior to launch. (WCCFTech)

Demonstration of Vision Pro eye display feature.

Apple, via You Tube

A Meta Quest Pro user in mixed reality mode.

A Meta Quest Pro user in mixed reality mode. (Meta)

Vision Pro home screen.

Apple

Vision Pro mixed reality

Apple

Vision Pro virtual presentation

Apple

HoloLens at work.

Microsoft

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

