Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 08, 2023 12:57 PM ETHyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN), HYZNW
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.99K Followers

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Henry Kwon - Head of Investor Relations

Parker Meeks - Chief Executive Officer

Jiajia Wu - Interim Chief Financial officer

Sayanta Dutta - Senior Vice President of Corporate Development

Conference Call Participants

Rob Wertheimer - Melius Research

Michael Shlisky - D.A. Davidson

William Peterson - JPMorgan

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Hyzon Motors First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Henry Kwon, Head of Investor Relations, for opening remarks and introductions. Please go ahead.

Henry Kwon

Thank you, operator. Good morning and welcome to Hyzon's first quarter 2023 earnings call. On today's call are Parker Meeks, our Chief Executive Officer, Jiajia Wu, Interim Chief Financial Officer, and Sayanta Dutta, Senior Vice president of Corporate Development. The earnings press release and presentation deck can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website.

With that now I will turn it over to Hyzon Motor's Chief Executive Officer, Parker Meeks.

Parker Meeks

Thanks, Henry, and thank you, everyone for taking the time to join our call. This is Hyzon's first earnings call since May of 2022. I would like to briefly address that filing and formal communication gap.

As you are likely aware, the company experienced challenges in governance and in providing robust and timely reports. In response to which the company has invested significantly internally along with Hyzon's board commissioning and concluding a thorough special committee investigation.

With yesterday's filing of our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for Q1 2023, we are now current with our

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.