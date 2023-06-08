Lisa-Blue/iStock via Getty Images

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) has gained nearly 20% over the past month on positive developments surrounding the lease assumption in the space formerly tenanted by the failed lender, Signature Bank, who, prior to their failure, had been ESRT's second-largest tenant.

Seeking Alpha - 1-Mth Returns Of ESRT

The assumption resulted in a stock upgrade from "in-line" to "outperform" by an analyst at Evercore. While I agree with the upgrade, I view it as overdue. Consistent with prior coverage on the stock, I have remained bullish on the company through both its ups and downs.

ESRT boasts of a stronger capital structure than its peers. In addition, revenues from their observatory at the Empire State Building ("ESB") provide a protective buffer against their pure-play office exposure. And this exposure is further hedged by their growing multifamily portfolio. Though their implied value has increased, the stock remains below my estimated fair price of $8/share. Shares, therefore, continue to be viewed as a "buy".

ESRT Key Stock Metrics

At the end of the first fiscal quarter of 2023, ESRT's Manhattan office portfolio was 87.8% and 90.7% occupied and leased, respectively. On a sequential basis, these metrics were up 180 basis points ("bps") and 110bps. On a YOY basis, the improvement in the portfolio was even more pronounced, with occupied and leased rates up 390bps and 210bps, respectively.

Leasing during the quarter totaled about 200K SF. And most of this volume was concentrated in new leases signed in their Manhattan office portfolio. It should also be noted that the signings were completed on positive market spreads. This was the seventh straight quarter that this metric held in the positive.

Q1FY23 Investor Supplement - Quarterly Summary Of Leasing Activity

Lease terms also continue to be for extended periods. In Q1, the weighted average term was 9.1 years. And in some of their notable signings during the quarter, the company signed for terms in excess of 15 years. The longer terms serve as validation of the appeal of their space to prospective tenants.

In exchange for the longer terms, however, management is providing a greater level of concessions. The average free rent period, for example, is currently hovering at about 8.6 years. In addition, ESRT is incurring a greater level of tenant improvement and leasing commission costs, which is creating a drag on overall net rents.

Over time, ESRT is expecting to benefit as these concessions burn off. In addition, they are also expected to get a boost from the commencements of their pending leases. Overall, this amounts to about +$71M of cash rent.

April 2023 Investor Presentation - Summary Of Free-Rent Burn Off By Year

Why Is ESRT Up Nearly 20% Over The Past Month?

Office names, in general, have turned higher recently due in part to positive news surrounding return-to-office trends. In one report by The Wall Street Journal ("WSJ"), for example, they highlighted how the new CEO of Farmers Group reversed his predecessor's remote policy.

In another example, it was reported that Google (GOOG, GOOGL) has become stricter in their remote/hybrid policy. While these two companies may not have a footprint in any of these names, the news certainly can instill optimism in those bullish on the sector.

Seeking Alpha - 1-Mth Returns Of ESRT Compared To Peers

ESRT, however, is a standout among their peers, up just under 20%. This could be due to the positive news surrounding a lease assumption of space previously held by their former second-largest tenant, the since-failed, Signature Bank.

On ESRT's Q1 release, management provided an update on the inner workings surrounding the discussions. But investors were still left with some degree of uncertainty following the release, since the fate of the assumption was unknown. With the deal completed, it's more likely that ESRT will turn in full-year results near the middle or upper tier of their guidance range.

ESRT may also be viewed more favorably due to their stronger capital structure in relation to their peers. At period end, the company held over +$270M in cash and had access to an undrawn credit facility totaling +$850M. In addition, they have no exposure to floating rate debt, and their nearest maturity is not until late 2024 at the earliest. And on top of this, their overall net debt position of less than 6x is well below their peer average, which borders the low 9x range.

What Is The Outlook For ESRT?

Prior to the lease assumption, ESRT had built in a +$6.4M straight-line reserve into their forward guidance for the year. Following the positive development, the company should get back $0.02/share in funds from operations ("FFO").

Overall, in their Q1 release, guidance called for FFO to land at a midpoint of $0.82/share for 2023, with year-end occupancy levels between 85% and 87%. Given recent developments, I view this as attainable.

Within same-store net operating income ("NOI"), management held guidance unchanged at a decline of 4% to 6%. The decline here is largely attributable to a more challenging comparable environment to last year, which included lower operating expenses in the first half of the year, as well as one-off tailwinds in cash revenue sources.

In their observatory operations, full-year NOI is expected to be in a range of +$88M to +$96M. This would be up significantly from the +$75M reported in 2022. It's also worth noting that the high end of this range exceeds their pre-pandemic levels, which were around +$95M in NOI.

The Canadian Wildfire Threat To The Empire State Building

ESRT's observatory operations at the ESB are a significant driver of their overall performance. Pre-COVID, the observatory historically generated about a quarter of the company's NOI. While their share of total NOI retreated at the height of COVID, it has since returned to about 23% of the total.

And looking ahead, a return to a quarter of total operations is probable. Already, in Q1, NOI came in at 110% of 2019 levels. This was due primarily to pricing/costing as opposed to visitation, however. There is still some lag from an international perspective. But that is expected to pick up as the year moves along.

The Canadian wildfires, however, do pose a degree of downside risk. With the skyline covered in haze and authorities recommending residents avoid unnecessary time outdoors, visitation at the observatory could take a step back if there are any lasting effects.

Most likely, the tower has already taken a one-week hit on visitation. And with the Father's Day weekend and the Juneteenth holiday right around the corner, it's imperative that conditions clear out sooner than later. Else, there certainly could be a bear case to the recent rally higher.

Is ESRT A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Empire State Realty has rallied nearly 20% over the past month on a combination of optimism surrounding return-to-office trends, as well as positive news surrounding their lease assumption and the resulting analyst upgrade.

The company also benefits from a favorable capital structure that is heavy on cash and light on near-term maturities. No floating rate exposure and a lower overall load than their peer set is an additional bonus.

The positive trend in their observatory operations is another reason to remain bullish on the stock. As stated in previous coverage, I continue to expect the share of the operations to return to their historical average of 25% of total NOI. The current residual effects of the Canadian wildfires, however, do create downside risks on visitation.

And on this, investors should re-assess closer to the coming Father's Day/Juneteenth weekend, as this weekend could either be a boom or bust for visitation, depending on the outlook on the wildfires. It should be noted that any lasting effects would lead me to favor the bear case on the stock, especially considering the recent rally.

But at present, I continue to view $8/share as a fair price for the stock. At this level, shares would have remaining upside potential of over 15%. I, therefore, continue to view shares as a "buy".