Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Empire State Realty: Outlook Positive Despite Haze Over The Observatory

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
1.73K Followers

Summary

  • Empire State Realty Trust has rallied higher over the past month on favorable leasing developments and overall positive sentiment.
  • The stronger capital structure than their peers and their supplementary revenues from their observatory operations provide a protective buffer against their pure-play office exposure.
  • A growing multifamily portfolio also provides an additional layer of protection against downside risk.
  • Positive trends in their observatory operations are promising. But the residual effects from the Canadian Wildfires do pose some degree of downside risk.
  • Shares, overall, remain attractive and are viewed to have remaining upside potential of over 15%.

Skyline with Empire State Building.

Lisa-Blue/iStock via Getty Images

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) has gained nearly 20% over the past month on positive developments surrounding the lease assumption in the space formerly tenanted by the failed lender, Signature Bank, who, prior to their failure, had been ESRT's second-largest

Seeking Alpha - 1-Mth Returns Of ESRT

Seeking Alpha - 1-Mth Returns Of ESRT

Q1FY23 Investor Supplement - Quarterly Summary Of Leasing Activity

Q1FY23 Investor Supplement - Quarterly Summary Of Leasing Activity

April 2023 Investor Presentation - Summary Of Free-Rent Burn Off By Year

April 2023 Investor Presentation - Summary Of Free-Rent Burn Off By Year

Seeking Alpha - 1-Mth Returns Of ESRT Compared To Peers

Seeking Alpha - 1-Mth Returns Of ESRT Compared To Peers

This article was written by

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
1.73K Followers
Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs and other Macro-focused stocks. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.