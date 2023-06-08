Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Palantir: A Better Way To Exit Than Selling Outright

Jun. 08, 2023 2:17 PM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)4 Comments
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
6.46K Followers

Summary

  • Palantir Technologies Inc.'s stock has experienced significant volatility and growth, with an 80% increase since April and a nearly 20% swing between its day's high and low recently.
  • Investors can use Covered Calls to collect premiums for agreeing to sell their shares at a chosen price, providing a middle ground between holding and selling the stock outright.
  • This strategy can enhance returns and be used in conjunction with fundamental and technical analysis, allowing investors to take advantage of the stock's momentum without selling too early.

Palantir Technologies headquarters campus exterior view in Silicon Valley. - Palo Alto, California, USA - 2019

Michael Vi

How quickly things change in the world of investing? It wasn't long ago that Palantir Technologies Inc.'s (NYSE:PLTR) stock was down in the dumps and desperately needed supporters. I am glad that I called it

PLTR Stock

PLTR Stock (Google Finance)

PLTR Chain

PLTR Chain (Think or Swim)

PLTR RSI

PLTR RSI (profitspi.com)

This article was written by

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
6.46K Followers
Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.