Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WZZAF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 08, 2023 1:17 PM ETWizz Air Holdings Plc (WZZAF), WZZZY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.99K Followers

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCPK:WZZAF) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call June 8, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jozsef Varadi - Chief Executive Officer

Ian Malin - Executive Vice President and Group Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jarrod Castle - UBS

Alex Irving - Bernstein

Sathish Sivakumar - Citigroup

Andrew Lobbenberg - Head of the European Transport Team

Harry Gowers - JPMorgan

Neil Glynn - Air Control Tower

Conor Dwyer - Morgan Stanley

Conroy Gaynor - Bloomberg Intelligence

Muneeba Kayani - BofA Securities

Jozsef Varadi

Well, maybe I will just start -- take it from the -- and hopefully, the slide is going to move at some point. So, with regard to the performance of fiscal '23, capacity grew by 76% year-on-year, and this is 40% up versus pre-pandemic levels. You recall, we made a number of investment decisions into growth, London Gatwick, slot acquisitions, the opening of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and the expansion in Italy are probably the most important investments we have made, and obviously, you see that through the capacity numbers.

Passenger traffic reached over 51 million passengers. Just to put that in perspective, this is now a bigger number than Lufthansa's passenger number, so we carried more passengers than Lufthansa, of course, we carried more than British Airways and Air France. So that kind of puts us into a different spotlight when it comes to the European airline industry.

Revenue was up 134% year-on-year and 41% versus fiscal '20. Ancillary revenue remained a cornerstone of the revenue production of the airline, it reached €37 per passenger in the financial year. We made progress on unit cost reduction, but this is a transitionary process, of course, but CASK, cost per available seat kilometer, came down by 8% versus previous financial year. EBITDA ended up at €134 million, and that translated into €535 million of net loss. You know it was a difficult year

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.