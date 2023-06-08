Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) Presents at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 08, 2023 1:26 PM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)1 Comment
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.99K Followers

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference June 8, 2023 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Stephen Hoge - President

Conference Call Participants

Michael Yee - Jefferies

Michael Yee

Well, thank you, everyone, for joining us on our next session up here. I think our next guest needs no introduction. He's the President of Moderna, Stephen Hoge. It's good to be here with you. We just came away from ASCO. So, there's cancer topics to discuss. I'm sure the audience would love to start off with some respiratory disease updates. So, maybe it would be a great place to start would be sort of your sense or Moderna's sense of the state of affairs of where we are with COVID. You have guidance for COVID vaccine revenues this year. Market is a bit uncertain about that. You've got RSV. Talk about other stuff. And also oncology.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Michael Yee

So, why don't we just start off with COVID. There's guidance. What is Moderna's sense of the state of affairs with COVID this year and your confidence around guidance and where we're going with COVID vaccines.

Stephen Hoge

So, first, again, it's a privilege to be here. It's always fun to sit with you. I'm sure the questions are going to be great and challenging. So, let me start with the COVID bit. As you said – so we haven't actually issued explicit total revenue guidance, as you know. We've said that we have approximately $5 billion worth of signed agreements for delivery this year. And we haven't revised that up or down. We've said that pretty consistently since about late last year. And that really represents a floor.

The incremental sales that would come on top of delivering just those pre-purchase agreements would come from the United States, obviously, the

