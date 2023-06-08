Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PULS: Staying In Cash Has Paid Off

Jun. 08, 2023 2:30 PM ETPGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS)
Binary Tree Analytics
Summary

  • The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF is a suitable cash parking vehicle due to its short duration, granularity, and investment-grade quality of collateral.
  • The fund has outperformed its competition in the past year, with a 30-day SEC yield close to 5%.
  • PULS is a headache-free way for retail investors to take advantage of higher rates, as it is a mix of corporate bonds and ABS securities, providing a high level of granularity and diversification.
  • We anticipate higher rates for longer at the current levels, although the market is now starting to price in a July rate hike as per the WIRP Bloomberg function.

Pink piggy banks on ascending stacks of paper currency

PM Images

Thesis

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) is a short-dated bond fund. The vehicle qualifies as a cash parking vehicle based on its build and duration. The fund holds a mixed portfolio of investment grade fixed income

sectors

Sectors (Fund Fact Sheet)

ratings

Ratings (Fund Fact Sheet)

wirp

WIRP (Bloomberg)

Binary Tree Analytics
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PULS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

