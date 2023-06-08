Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

I Bought VICI And EPR Properties

Jun. 08, 2023 2:37 PM ETEPR Properties (EPR), EPR.PE, VICI2 Comments
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.67K Followers

Summary

  • I own both VICI Properties and EPR Properties, two experiential property REITs with highly divergent risk profiles.
  • EPR's portfolio faces headwinds from struggling tenants like Regal Theatres and AMC Entertainment, whilst VICI's growth has boomed on the back of acquisitions.
  • Both REITs offer attractive dividends, but EPR's higher yield comes with increased risk due to tenant uncertainties.

Las Vegas

LPETTET

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) are two REIT pillars of my stock portfolio, with the experiential property owners forming two somewhat complementary ways to gain exposure to niche parts of the US commercial real estate

VICI Properties Vs EPR Properties 3-year Total Returns

Seeking Alpha

EPR Properties Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Rental Revenue Diversification

EPR Properties Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Presentation

VICI Properties Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Properties

VICI Properties Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

VICI Properties Dividend Growth Grade

Seeking Alpha

EPR Properties Dividend Growth Grade

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.67K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPR, VICI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.