Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Latest Electric Vehicle, Battery And EV Metal Miner Trends - May 2023 (Updated)

Jun. 08, 2023 2:38 PM ETTSLA, BYDDF, BYDDY3 Comments
Trend Investing profile picture
Trend Investing
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Q1 2023 global plugin electric car sales were up ~25% YoY, well below the 2022 growth rate of 55%. This is seasonal and due to a slowdown in China sales.
  • Key May 2023 trends include - China EV sales slowdown to start to recover. Cheaper small electric car sales set to surge in 2023. China becomes a major EV exporter.
  • Stationary energy storage set to double in 2023. Sodium-ion batteries are coming, but won't replace lithium-ion for most applications.
  • EV battery metals prices to stabilize in Q2 2023, then H2 2023 will mostly depend on China EV sales. Other EV metals to remain depressed until EV sales surge again.
  • I do much more than just articles at Trend Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Tesla Update v7.0 Enables Self-driving Test In China

VCG

Image: Tesla founder Elon Musk is directing the electric vehicle ("EV") boom. This article first appeared in Trend Investing on May 4, 2023, but has been updated for this article.

For a background, investors can read our past update

A tough global economy in 2023 is boosting electric car sales in the (previously ignored) budget small car segment (black line below)

BloombergNEF

China interest rates remain low while U.S rates shoot higher

Global Rates

The IEA forecasts global plugin electric car sales to reach 14 million in 2023

IEA

EV sales are starting to increase rapidly in emerging markets as cheaper priced EVs become available

BloombergNEF

BYD Dolphins sells from an incredibly low US$16,700 in China

ArenaEV

The new BYD Seagul is reported to be even cheaper ranging from US$8,860 to US$14,770 (source)

BYD Co news

Bloomberg forecasts rapid growth in stationary energy storage and a doubling in 2023

BloombergNEF

Tesla Master Plan 3

Tesla

Forecast showing sodium-ion gaining some share of the EV battery market, but well below lithium-ion

The Limiting Factor

China lithium spot carbonate prices now look to have stabilized above CNY 175,000, now at CNY 297,500

Trading Economics

A key quote from the IEA global EV outlook 2023 full report

IEA

A key quote from the IEA global EV outlook 2023 full report

IEA

2023 Tesla Model 2 or Tesla Model Q rear rendering

Topelectricsuv

Trend Investing

Trend Investing subscribers benefit from early access to articles and exclusive articles on investing ideas and the latest trends (especially in the EV and EV metals sector). Plus CEO interviews, chat room access with other professional investors. Read "The Trend Investing Difference", or sign up here.

Trend Investing articles:

This article was written by

Trend Investing profile picture
Trend Investing
26.14K Followers
Leader of Trend Investing
Trend Investing looks at investment trends for professional investors.

The Trend Investing group includes qualified financial personnel with a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance and Investment (similar to CFA) and well over 20 years of professional experience in financial markets. Trend Investing searches the globe for great investments with a focus on "trend investing" themes. Some focus trends include electric vehicles and the lithium/cobalt/graphite/nickel/copper/vanadium miners, battery and plastics recycling, the online data boom, 5G, IoTs, AI, cloud computing, renewable energy, energy storage etc. Trend Investing was recently selected as the leading expert consultancy for a U.S government project on the EV supply chain and to the Board of Directors of the Critical Minerals Institute.

Trend Investing hosts an Investing Group service called Trend Investing for professional and sophisticated investors. The service is information only and does not offer advice or recommendations - see Seeking Alpha's Terms of use .

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA, BYD CO [HK:1211] either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is for ‘information purposes only’ and should not be considered as any type of advice or recommendation. Readers should "Do Your Own Research" ("DYOR") and all decisions are your own. See also Seeking Alpha Terms of Use of which all site users have agreed to follow. https://about.seekingalpha.com/terms

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.