PFIX: Playing A Summer Bid In Treasuries, Shifting To A Sell

Summary

  • Rate risks have turned and are now skewed to the downside amid softening economic data following the yield rise since the start of Q2.
  • PFIX's performance has languished as yields have stabilized, with a 7% decline in 2023 compared to a 2% total return in a broad Treasury basket.
  • Selling PFIX today and repurchasing it if the 10-year rate nears 3.35%, which would equate to about $58 on PFIX, appears to be the prudent play.

Increased interest rates. Bond coupons, yields and positiv changes in basis points.

Torsten Asmus

I analyzed and recommended a fixed-income ETF a few months ago. Given volatility in the bond market lately, I thought revisiting the Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) would be timely given key data next week, including the

TNX: Eyeing A Test of Support

StockCharts.com

Treasury Yields Up Sharply From The March-April Lows, Rolling Over Slightly Lately

Koyfin Charts

Initial Jobless Claims Spike, Treasuries Rally

Liz Young, SoFI

An Expectations Game: A Skip, Hike, Pause, And A Cut

CME FedWatch Tool

Rate Volatility (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/MOVE' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/MOVE' title='Movano Inc.'>MOVE</a>) Fresh 4-Month Lows

TradingView

PFIX Fund Details

Simplify ETFs

2023: PFIX -7%, GOVT +2%

StockCharts.com

Bullish Treasury Market Seasonality June-August

Equity Clock

PFIX: Bearish Symmetrical Triangle Emerges

StockCharts.com

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
3.71K Followers
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

