Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tesla Opens Charging To Ford, Highlighting Weak National Infrastructure

Jun. 08, 2023 3:04 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)F2 Comments
Doron Levin profile picture
Doron Levin
1.09K Followers

Summary

  • Ford Motor Company has decided to collaborate with Tesla, Inc., embracing its proprietary charging standard, which may lead other automakers to follow suit and boost Tesla's revenue from selling electric automotive fuel.
  • The U.S. charging infrastructure is currently insufficient to support mass adoption of battery-electric vehicles (BEVs), with only 51,000 public stations across the country, 17,000 of which are owned by Tesla.
  • BEV registrations in the U.S. increased by 63% in Q1 2023 compared to the previous year, but the growth of the BEV market and its impact on automakers' financial performance remains uncertain.
  • Underdeveloped and non-standardized BEV charging networks pose a substantial barrier to investors seeking return for the foreseeable future.

Tesla electric car charger

Tesla electric car charger

Ajax9

The decision by Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to open its charging network to Ford Motor Company (F) battery-electric ("BEV") models may be seen one day as a brilliant stroke on the part of

car

2024 Genesis GV70 (Hyundai Motor)

This article was written by

Doron Levin profile picture
Doron Levin
1.09K Followers
I am a journalist based in Detroit, having spent almost my entire career writing about business and economic subjects for The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Detroit Free Press and Bloomberg. I'm the author of two books and am an acknowledged expert on the world automotive industry.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.