Q1 2023 U.S. Retail Scorecard - Update June 8, 2023

Jun. 08, 2023 2:50 PM ETRTH, IYC, XRT, XLY, VCR, RXI, RCD, PEZ, FXD, PSCD, FDIS, IEDI, IYK, XLP, VDC, KXI, RHS, PSL, FXG, PSCC, FSTA, ISHP, IBUY, ONLN, EBIZ, LUX, WMT, M, HD, TJX, LULU, RL, BURBY, BBRYF, CPRI, ULTA, COST, CHS, CBRL, PLAY, JILL, LOVE, OLLI, VRA, SIG, DBI, KIRK
Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.51K Followers

Summary

  • To date, 202 of the 204 companies in our Retail/Restaurant Index have reported their EPS results for Q1 2023, representing 99% of the index.
  • Luxury retailers saw healthy sales growth driven by international shoppers, while dollar stores focused on groceries and basic necessities.
  • Looking ahead to Q2 2023, 23 retailers issued negative preannouncements, while five issued positive EPS guidance.

Consumers review and rate their satisfaction, opinions, reviews to assess the quality of products and services ,excellent survey ,showing feedback from customers, Excellence in service

Thanakorn Lappattaranan/iStock via Getty Images

By Jharonne Martis

To date, 202 of the 204 companies in our Retail/Restaurant Index have reported their EPS results for Q1 2023, representing 99% of the index. Of those companies that have reported their quarterly results, 73% announced profits that beat

Refinitiv Earnings Dashboard

I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv

Same Store Sales and Earnings Estimates - Q1 2023

Eikon Workspace

Earnings and Revenue Guidance: Q2 2023

I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

