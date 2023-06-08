Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Condensing Complex Macro Readings Into One Number For Rates

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.95K Followers

Summary

  • US macro data suggests rates should be around 6%, supporting the Fed's current position above 5%.
  • The 10-year Treasury yield remains low, suggesting residual upward pressure on market rates.
  • Despite some factors pointing to lower rates, further upward pressure on market rates is expected in the near term.

Inflation hits consumers: newspaper headlines about rising prices

RapidEye/iStock via Getty Images

By Padhraic Garvey, CFA, Regional Head of Research, Americas

Some US macro numbers are pointing in dramatically different directions right now. Witness the stark juxtaposition between strong ongoing payrolls growth versus manufacturing and services surveys entering recessionary

Macrobond, ING estimates

Macrobond, ING estimates

Macrobond, ING estimates

Macrobond, ING estimates

Macrobond, ING estimates

Macrobond, ING estimates

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.95K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.