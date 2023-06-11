Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PennantPark: Big Win From Dominion/Fox Settlement

BDC Buzz
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Plenty of good news for PennantPark Investment Corporation shareholders, including upcoming higher NAV per share, recently improved watch list, and huge earnings from the Dominion dividend.
  • Dominion Voting Systems and Fox News agreed to settle the defamation lawsuit, resulting in dividend income for PNNT's equity position.
  • PennantPark is currently trading 23% below NAV (before upcoming NAV increases) and yielding almost 14% (before upcoming dividend increases).
  • For these reasons, plus the ones discussed below, are likely why PennantPark management has been actively purchasing shares.
  • Also included are comparison charts/tables, list of positive and negative considerations, important/relevant issues, management notes, etc. used for setting target prices.
Dominion And Fox News Reach Settlement In Defamation Case

Alex Wong/Getty Images News

Quick Introduction To Business Development Companies

Business development companies ("BDCs") invest shareholder capital in privately owned, small- and medium-sized U.S. companies generating income from secured loans and capital gains from equity positions, much like venture capital or private equity funds. Anyone can

How BDCs work

BDC Buzz

PNNT

BDC Buzz

PNNT Dividend Coverage

BDC Buzz

PNNT financials

BDC Buzz

PNNT JV Dividend Income

SEC Filing

On April 18, 2023, Dominion Voting Systems and Fox News Network agreed to settle the defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion against Fox News. As part of the settlement, Fox News agreed to pay Dominion $787.5 million. Dominion is a portfolio company of PNNT, which holds a minority equity interest in the company. While Dominion may retain some of the settlement proceeds for corporate purposes, the company communicated its intention to distribute a substantial amount portion of the proceeds, net of estimated taxes and expenses, to its equity holders and PNNT's portion is estimated to be approximately $12 million [$0.18 per share]. The timing and amount of any distribution is uncertain and subject to change.

Q. “I just want to make sure I understand this right. But the settlement that you guys announced in the press release last night that $12 million. So, are we looking at potentially like an $0.18 sort of one-time payment in a future quarter”

A. “Yes, that's correct. That'll come through as a dividend income.”

PNNT

BDC Buzz

PNNT Risk Profile

BDC Buzz

PNNT Portfolio

SEC Filing

PNNT equity positions

BDC Buzz

PNNT Watch List Investments

BDC Buzz

PNNT Insiders

Gurufocus

PNNT Insiders

Gurufocus

PNNT Insiders

Gurufocus

BDCs valuation

BDC Buzz

As mentioned earlier, PNNT has increased its regular quarterly dividend six times, from $0.12 per share to $0.20 per share, which is $0.80 annually and 10.5% of its current NAV per share ($0.80/$7.60).

BDC ROEs

BDC Buzz

BDC RSIs

BDC Buzz

PNNT Stock Chart

Yahoo Finance

This article was written by

BDC Buzz
Build a portfolio with sustainable dividend yields ranging from 8% to 12%

I work with and for various private wealth managers, institutional and accredited investors. My goal for articles on Seeking Alpha is to bring exposure to business development companies (BDCs) that finance small to medium-sized businesses, typically overlooked by banks. BDCs are an instrument for investors to earn healthy dividends by avoiding double taxation at the corporate level and allowing income to flow directly to shareholders. Please see website link below for more information.

Email: buzz@bdcbuzz.com

Website: www.bdcbuzz.com

Newsletter: www.bdcbuzz.com/contact.html

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PNNT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have positions in 18 BDC stock positions, only one of which was discussed in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

