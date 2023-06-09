Ninoon

If you're a shareholder of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) it hasn't been an easy ride. Over the previous year, shares have declined by -46.64%, and since their all-time high in January of 2022, shares fell -70.58% to their recent lows of $7.10 before the recent bounce. In addition to the share price representing a falling knife, investors have had to consider the short reports published by Viceroy Research. Since my last article on MPW (can be read here), shares of MPW have appreciated by 8.27% compared to the S&P 500, gaining 3.33%. On June 6, management published a June investor update, prior to the Q2 earnings release. I have been bullish on MPW and wanted to revisit my investment thesis based on the latest information management has provided. I still believe that shares of MPW are trading at low valuations, and there is a long-term opportunity in the investment thesis as long as the numbers are correct. There were several allegations by Viceroy Research which I went over in a previous article (can be read here), so for me, it is a question of do I believe Viceroy Research or MPW and its auditors, which happen to be PwC. I have no reason to doubt management, and until it is proven otherwise, I believe the numbers. This is just my opinion, but it would be very hard to pay over $4.3 billion in dividends and invest more than $23 billion in the healthcare sector if MPW wasn't playing by the rules. After rereading the previous shareholder letter, going over the numbers, and reading the latest presentation, I am very bullish on a rebound for MPW.

Seeking Alpha

MPW opens the presentation by stating that there is an unwarranted valuation disconnect, so let's see if I agree

MPW uses several metrics that I use to evaluate real estate investment trusts (REITs). In case there are new readers, I will provide a quick overview of these metrics.

FFO and AFFO

Funds from operations (FFO) adds depreciation back into net income and subtracts the gains on sales of depreciable property. The gains from sales are subtracted because it's not recurring and do not contribute to the sustainability of its dividend payments. Some people look at the Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), which takes the FFO and adds rent increases into the number, then subtracts capital expenditures and routine maintenance.

Medical Properties Trust

In the presentation from MPW, they are indicating their AFFO multiple is 5.3x vs. their average peer valuation of 13.9x, and their discount to net asset value (NAV) is -41% compared to their peer's average discount of -3%. I am not sure what peers they used, so I will build my model and try to back into their assumptions.

According to Seeking Alpha, MPWs peer group is Physicians Realty Trust (DOC), Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), Healthcare Realty Trust (HR), Sabra Health Care (SBRA), and National Health Investors (NHI).

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

I reviewed the financials for MPW and its peer group and built the table above. Based on the current market cap, MPW trades at a 6.39x multiple on its AFFO. MPW also trades at a -35.44% discount to its current NAV. When MPW is excluded from the table I built, its peer group trades at an average AFFO multiple of 16.03x and at a 40.53% premium to NAV. The valuations in MPW's presentation were based on pricing at the close of 5/31/23, so I would say my numbers and their numbers align, given the fact that I am using more recent data and not knowing the exact companies they included in its peer group.

The valuation is very interesting, as MPW trades at a very low multiple on its AFFO, especially since it generates the largest amount of AFFO from its peer group. MPW also trades at the largest discount to NAV at a -35.44% discount. Going by the numbers, MPW is very interesting and seems as if it is trading at an unwarranted valuation, as management indicates.

Outside of the valuation, management made a point of highlighting specific information about MPW

Viceroy Research made a point of highlighting specific claims about MPW's business practices. In addition to filing a lawsuit against Viceroy Research, MPW directly addresses those claims in the new investor presentation.

Through Viceroys tweets and research reports they insinuated that MPW overpays for real estate. A quote from Viceroy is:

MPW has engaged in billions of dollars of uncommercial sale-leaseback transactions," and "MPW appears to constantly overpay for fire sale assets, sometimes by as much as 10x, which in-turn allows debt-crippled tenants to meet their financial rent obligations as and when they fall due in the short term."

MPW has said this is a false claim and that an example would be the sale of their eight hospitals to Macquarie, which provided a 47% gain on the sale for MPW. MPW also sold an Australia portfolio at a 5.7% cap rate during a period of disruption in the capital markets.

Viceroy published "MPW Case Study - Neuropsychiatric Hospitals," in which it claimed that MPT's commitment of $27.5 million to build a hospital near Houston, Texas was "completely unfathomable" because "the cost of development and market value of the land was combined [sic] total of $9.1m," meaning MPT had "overpaid for the [hospital] facility by 3x." Viceroy concluded its report by "reiterat[ing] our belief that MPW engages in pervasive revenue round-tripping schemes."

MPW says that the allegation of round tipping is false. The hospital near Houston, Texas, in question, MPW says that nearly all the $27.5 million invested was paid directly to the former owner/developer, contractors, architects, suppliers, and third parties. MPW also discloses that when it acquired 11 hospitals as part of the IASIS/Steward merger, it paid $1.4 billion directly to an IASIS bank account.

Viceroy also claimed that MPWs tenants are in a weak financial position and unable to continue paying rents. Some of MPWs tenants have faced pandemic-related issues, but MPW has been very upfront about their positions. In an article I wrote on 1/20/23 (can be read here) I discussed the updates with Steward Health Care, and provided context as to other steps MPW had taken to mitigate risk. MPW has been proactive with press releases and commentary on quarterly earnings calls about developments throughout its portfolio, and another example is the commentary on Pipeline Health.

Commentaries can be subjective, but if the numbers are real, they are set in stone and can't be misinterpreted. In 2021, MPW generated $1.57 billion in revenue and delivered $656 million in net income, $976 million in FFO, $811.4 million in AFFO, and $1.4 billion in EBITDA. In 2022, MPW generated $1.58 billion in revenue and delivered $902.6 million in net income, $9734.3 million in FFO, $850.1 million in AFFO, and $1.39 billion in EBITDA. MPW also paid $1.12 per share in the form of a dividend throughout 2021 and $1.16 from their dividends in 2022. I think it's unlikely that the numbers MPW is providing in SEC filings and that PwC is signing off on are fraudulent, and I am taking them at face value.

My investment plan for MPW

In my main dividend account, my average price per share, excluding dividends for MPW is $12.04, and when I account for dividends, it declines to $11.46. Depending on how you look at it, I am in the red by -23.17% or -19.28%. If I doubled my position tomorrow, my average price, including dividends, would decline to $10.36.

I am pleased that my average price per share is under MPW's current NAV of $14.11. I have done a lot of research on MPW and chose to believe their numbers. I could be incorrect, but I am willing to take that chance. I believe that MPW has earned much credibility by being transparent about its portfolio and discussing at length how they are working with tenants and restructuring certain aspects to provide future value.

Today, shares of MPW are yielding 12.54%, and the next ex-dividend date is 6/14/23. I plan on adding to my position in MPW, then collecting and reinvesting the dividends. I think that MPW deserves to trade at a minimum of its NAV value and should also be given a premium. My base case is $14.11, based on the current NAV, which puts a 52.54% upside on shares while they continue to generate a large dividend. Based on my current out-of-pocket spend, this would be an increase of 17.19% on my current price per share, excluding dividends. I think that there is a big opportunity while shares are under $10, as there could be significant upside for investors while collecting a large yield that MPW's FFO fully covers.