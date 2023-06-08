Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (SBSAA) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138K Followers

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCPK:SBSAA) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 8, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brad Edwards - Investor Relations

Albert Rodriguez - President and Chief Operating Officer

Jose Molina - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Spanish Broadcastings First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen only mode. [Operator Instructions].Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Brad Edwards of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Brad Edwards

Thanks Jason, and good morning everyone. Before we begin, please recognize that certain statements on this conference call are not historical facts. They may be deemed therefore to be forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

In particular, statements about future results expected to be obtained from the Company's current strategic initiatives are forward-looking statements. Many important factors may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those discussed in any such forward-looking statements.

Spanish Broadcasting System undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements. Please also note that we will be discussing non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that operating income before depreciation and amortization loss under disposal of assets, and other operating expenses, excluding non-cash stock based compensation, or adjusted OIBDA is useful in evaluating its performance because it reflects a measure of performance for the Company's stations before considering costs and expenses related to capital structure and dispositions.

This information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or loss, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure used in determining the Company's operating performance or liquidity that is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation to the Company's U.S. GAAP information

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.