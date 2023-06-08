Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tech Is The Hot Sector For Stocks So Far In 2023

Jun. 08, 2023 4:31 PM ETXLK, XLC, XLY, XLI, XLB, XLRE, XLP, XLF, XLV, XLU, XLE, SPY1 Comment
James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.97K Followers

Summary

  • Technology, digital communications, and consumer discretionary stocks lead the US equity market in 2023.
  • The market value of the seven technology giants (Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, Tesla, Meta, and Nvidia) is greater than the combined market value of all the companies in the S&P 500 index from the sectors of industry, finance, and energy.
  • The overall market trend suggests the rally is cooling, and a period of consolidation for the market overall lies ahead.

Futuristic central processor unit. Powerful Quantum CPU on PCB motherboard with data transfers.

da-kuk

Shares of technology firms, along with digital communications and consumer discretionary stocks, are the US equity market leaders by a wide margin in 2023, based on a set of ETF proxies. The rest of the field is far behind, with nearly half underwater

XLK Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund NYSE

US Equity Sectors: ETF Performance

SPY vs. Percentage of Sector Funds Trending Up

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.97K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.